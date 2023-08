Can you help us identify these women?

These women with the surname Blythe were pictured wearing Salvation Army uniforms in 1947.

Puke Ariki cares for more than 110,000 images taken by Swainson's Studios and Bernard Woods Studio in New Plymouth between 1923 and 1997. Many of the photographs remain unidentified.

You can access all the heritage collections, including these images, online at https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects

If you can help identify this week's photo, please email PAHeritageEnquiries@npdc.govt.nz or call the Taranaki Research Centre on (06) 759 5684.

You can find this week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/47544/blythe-women

