Perfect Arrangement provides glimpse into past

Millie, played by Jazz Gallagher, and Norma played by Kelsey McEwan, in Perfect Arrangement, at New Plymouth Little Theatre.

Perfect Arrangement

New Plymouth Little Theatre

August 2-12

Reviewed by Jo Hills

Set in America in the 1950s the current play at New Plymouth's Little Theatre is a glimpse into the past. Called Perfect Arrangement it is a real eye-opener into a time when things were certainly not perfect.

While life today for our LGBTQIA+ community is still not easy, we can only hope they don't have to lurk in the shadows, live a lie and face the morality police to the extent that those in the 1950s did.

Written by Tophor Payne this play reveals how two gay men and two lesbian women create sham heterosexual marriages to one another to hide their true sexual orientation from the world.

All seems to be going well until one of the pairs has to take on the role of identifying 'sexual deviants' within their place of work - a US State Department.

The storyline is based on the Lavender Scare in the United States which was launched 70 years ago and continued over several decades.

It involved the removal of suspected homosexuals and lesbians from government employment. The policy was based on the fear that such people posed a threat to national security. As a result thousands lost their jobs, many lived in fear and some took their own lives.

Director Antony Saywell believes the play carries an important message for the times we live in today.

“I think, sadly, when you look at what is happening in the world right now, the laws being passed in Florida, the recent Supreme Court rulings, and so on, it's undeniable queer people are still experiencing injustice and inequality,” they said.

“We've come a long way since the 1950s, yet right now, these things are happening, and it feels like we are going backwards at times. The play feels incredibly relevant right now.”

Congratulations to the cast and crew for being brave enough to take on and expose what could be a contentious issue.

Saywell and assistant director Josh McKee have cast the play well. It is refreshing to hear the performers' American accents maintained so well throughout.

Jazz Gallagher (playing Millie Martindale), Jayden Parker (Bob Martindale), Kelsey McEwan ( Norma Baxter) and Regan Tate (Jim Baxter) make up the foursome who feel like frauds as they pretend to be two married heterosexual couples.

In reality their two separate houses are joined by a secret entrance. Symbolically it is a closet which the same-sex couples enter and come out of throughout the play. They all handle their roles superbly and show great onstage talent.

They are joined by an older couple - the boss and his wife (Theodore and Kitty Sunderson), played skilfully by Morris West and Sharren Read. Read creates lots of lighter moments with her somewhat dipsy, lonely character who loves to abbreviate names.

Fellow employee Barbara Grant (Rebecca Williamson) is a troublemaker and big threat to the couples' perfect marriage arrangement.

Williamson has some thought-provoking lines to say at the closure of the play. The audience is as quiet as a pin dropping as she delivers them with feeling.

The play certainly deals with some serious, real, historical issues but the script is interlaced with many comic moments and funny lines.

At times, you even laugh at the social norms of the era like the husband controlling the bank account.

Sometimes it feels like the characters are momentarily in old-fashioned television advertisements as they face the audience and utter slogan-like words such as ‘when your country calls, you answer'.

It's certainly not a droll history lesson nor a laugh a minute comedy, but the humour helps break the unsettling tension that you start to feel when you realise you are witnessing a retelling of a horrendous, shameful event.

The set, costumes, and spot-on lighting and sound are very effective at taking you back to an era where furs and hats were worn, telephones were landlines, cigarettes were smoked often, lamps had big shades and cocktails were creations of foliage as well as alcohol.

Words like fag are used. Same-sex couples kiss on stage. Promotional material is proliferated with the pronoun ‘they.’

Some might say the play should come with a warning to those who may feel uncomfortable with such things. I believe they are the very people who should be in the audience as they will be treated to an informative piece of history while also being entertained in a non confronting atmosphere. Like me, they may well learn a lot.

Perfect Arrangement continues at New Plymouth Little Theatre until August 12.