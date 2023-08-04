Protesters calling for reserve at former Dow chemical plant in New Plymouth asked to pack up and leave

Police were asked to accompany council officers when they went to talk to protesters at Paritutu on Thursday.

Protesters who set up camp on Paritutu Rd in New Plymouth have been asked to leave by police and the district council.

A police spokesperson said officers were at the site on Thursday at the request of the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC), while council staff advised those undertaking the protest that they were now occupying the land illegally.

“Previously the council staff had served a trespass notice and officers were there in a supportive role,” the spokesperson said.

Protesters have been camped on the site for more than a month calling for the demolished Dow chemical plant to be turned into a reserve.

Despite now being closed and the buildings demolished, the biggest sore spot for the community remains the legacy of the 16 hectare plant, which from the 1960s through to 1987, operated as Ivon Watkins (later Ivon Watkins-Dow) and made the herbicide 2,4, 5-T, that contained the toxic dioxin TCDD.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A protest camp set up at Paritutu has been there for 44 days, they have been called on the now demolished Dow plant to be turned into a reserve.

Council parks and open spaces manager Conrad Patterson said they had asked the protesters to leave as they were breaching Freedom Camping rules.

“They have damaged the grass area and we are keeping an eye on general hygiene/safety.”

The protesters have been on the site for 44 days and NPDC officers have been in contact with them “multiple times”.

“With police, we asked them to leave via a trespass notice on July 31.”

If the protesters refuse to leave, the council can issue them with another trespass notice and can fine them, Patterson said.