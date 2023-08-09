The highs and lows of New Plymouth District's rate rises

Some homeowners in New Plymouth’s Octavius Place have had their rates drop by more than 20%.

Residents in some of New Plymouth’s most affluent suburbs have seen their rates drop significantly while those living in poorer neighbourhoods have been hit with increases far exceeding the forecast average.

The discrepancy in new rate bills was now being discovered after the first demands were sent out by the New Plymouth District Council following June’s approval of a 12.4% increase.

A search through the council’s rates property information of each suburb showed some residents in Marfell, one of the city’s least affluent suburbs, were hit with a 17% increase, while some of those living on the seaside Octavius Place had seen their rates go down by up to 22%.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Some homeowners in New Plymouth’s Cook St face rate increases of 17%, above the forecast average of 12.4%.

While an Octavius Place property owner was paying $2635 less than last year, they were still paying $8851 compared to a homeowner in Cook St who was billed $2901.

Homeowners sitting on valuable properties in the likes of Brooklands, Fitzroy, Strandon and Welbourn had also seen rate increases well below the average, while residents in less affluent suburbs like Blagdon, Spotswood and Westown were set to pay more than the 12.4% average.

The news was even worse for residents outside of New Plymouth, with some homeowners in Inglewood, Okato, Oakura and Urenui facing a jump well in excess of 20%.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Max Brough wants a rate review undertaken to create more equality.

First-term councillor Max Brough, who warned in June some ratepayers were in for a significant shock, said the inequality in the percentage increases of rates highlighted the urgent need for a district wide review.

“The discussion we have to have is about creating fairness and equity because it shouldn’t be about creating winners and losers,” he said.

“The ability to pay is a topic that regularly gets trotted out when we say we have to put the rates up, but then we go out and give those with the ability to pay a break.

“We really need to have a rates review and man-up for the future.”

Brough was just one of four councillors not to vote for the 12.4% increase, while fellow councillor Sam Bennett did not stay for the vote after earlier protesting about the rise and the effect it would have on struggling families.

Bennett had been approached by a “significant” number of people since they had received their latest rate bills.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Sam Bennett said a rates review was well overdue.

He believed there was an appetite amongst some councillors for an urgent rates review, something he had campaigned on in the lead-up to last year’s local body elections.

“The New Plymouth District Council has not done a full rates review for more than 20 years, so it’s long overdue,” he said.

“We are one of the 30% of councils in New Zealand who are still rating on land value, and we need to investigate the capital process of rating. It’s an 18-month process to do a rating review, but it simply has to be done.”

His comments were echoed by first-term councillor Bryan Vickery who also believed the rating system needed change.

“A lot of smart people believe we should be brave enough to look at a review and maybe this rates hike and all that is happening could force us to do that,” he said.

Following the decision to set the rates increase, the council came up with a number of options for those struggling to pay.

They included spreading the payments over two years through a direct debit plan, which included no late payment penalties.

So far, no one had taken up the offer.