The Taranaki festival that reimagines where art should be seen

Australia-based Cirque OLIO is one of the acts that make up the Reimagine festival in New Plymouth in October.

Taranaki’s next arts festival will take place in unexpected places such as museums, churches, and laneways.

Reimagine, which runs from October 5-15, has 14 shows that will allow attendees to reimagine arts in new places.

The festival includes acrobatics, culture and dance at different venues across New Plymouth and wider Taranaki.

It is the last of four new mini-festivals that replaced the biennial Taranaki Arts Festival, which started in 1991 and came to a close in 2019.

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) chief executive Suzanne Porter said Reimagine was the latest addition to the four festivals, which also included Winter Fest, Spiegeltent Festival, and Right Royal Cabaret Fest.

"This brand-new 10-day festival is proud to celebrate Taranaki and the arts in a range of venues that are outside the norm."

In a press release, arts festival director Megan Brown encouraged people to make the most of it.

“There is so much to see and experience with this festival, there is something for everyone of all ages, from the awesome interactive shows suitable for kids, through to our 18+ party in a laneway. It’s definitely not to be missed.”

One such performance was Artefact – How to Behave in a Museum, a site-specific performance that wove around the venue while the audience moved with it. It would be held at Puke Ariki Museum.

St Mary’s Peace Hall would host Theia x Te Kaahu, by singer and artist Theia.

Silent Disco Citywalk would turn the city into a stage where participants grooved together to a curated soundtrack over headphones.

The lineup also included international shows, Cirque OLIO and Tami Neilson’s Rock ’n’ Roll Revue.

Two regional performances in Ohawe and Tataraimaka were also scheduled and the Schools Programme would delivered Aro and Mission Control Mars for the tamariki.

Tickets for Reimagine were now available to purchase through the official Reimagine Festival website via Ticketek at www.reimaginefestival.co.nz.