Councillors push to demolish New Plymouth's Downtown car park

There are growing calls for New Plymouth’s Downtown car park to be demolished and not repaired.

The future of New Plymouth’s earthquake-prone Downtown car park looks increasingly uncertain after a strong push from a number of district councillors to have the building demolished.

Following a lengthy debate, the council’s strategy and operations committee recommended the 268-space car park remained closed pending further investigation, which would include obtaining a more accurate cost to demolish it.

That option had not been recommended to the committee by council staff who believed the car park should remain closed while a concept business case was undertaken for the proposed Huatoki Corridor after repair and strengthening budgets ballooned by $2.6 million above the $5m approved in April last year.

While that remained an option, with a final decision to be made by full council, there was a growing appetite amongst councillors at Tuesday’s meeting to knock the car park building down.

Councillor Anneka Carlson entered the debate like a wrecking ball, moving a motion to demolish and use the site as a one-level car park until the area was developed under the council’s City Centre Strategy.

“Let’s put this issue to bed, finally,” she said, before calling the car park an eyesore and urging her fellow councillors to be visionary.

However, Carlson’s plan did not sit well with some around the table, including deputy mayor David Bublitz who warned there was no accurate price available for demolition, just an estimate of between $6.3m and $7.1m.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Councillor Anneka Carlson wants the Downtown car park demolished. (File photo)

In fact, council staff had not fully investigated exactly how much it would cost because that was not the direction they had been told to go down given the focus had been on repairing and strengthening the building.

“This would be an ad hoc decision,” he warned.

“What we need to do is send our officers away and get actual numbers.”

Earlier, council’s head of infrastructure Kevin Strongman told the meeting there could be a 30% margin of error in the cost estimates to demolish the building, while he also outlined how difficult it could be to get a building consent to repair and strengthen it.

If consent was achieved, then physical work might not start until the middle of the next year, and could take up to two years to complete.

“So what if it costs $10m to demolish it?” Carlson said later. “Let’s grow a pair and make a decision.”

After taking a break, following Carlson’s motion being lost 9-6, councillor Sam Bennett advocated spending $4.2m on essential safety work from funding that was already approved.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom wants the Downtown car park to be repaired. (File photo)

He was supported by mayor Neil Holdom who zoomed into the meeting from the back of a taxi after earlier having to leave to catch a flight.

Holdom said the district was growing by about 1000 people annually, with up to 80% of that growth happening within the New Plymouth city area, bringing more cars into the business district and more people wanting lease car parks.

He also warned about the need to provide investors, new businesses owners and those using the council’s major assets in town like Puke Ariki with car parks, while further delays to repairing the building would simply drive costs up further.

“These delays not only cost time and certainty, they cost us money and undermine confidence,” he said.

A final decision on the future of the car park could be made when council next met on September 12.