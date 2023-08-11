A family connection through flowers results in a Good exhibition at Puke Ariki

Sarah Good has designed large floral arrangements to create a modern take on paintings done by her great-great-great aunt Fanny Good.

One hundred years ago Fanny Good painted pictures of flowers and plants on her family’s Oeo, Pihama, farm.

Now, her great-great-great niece Sarah Good has made large floral arrangements reimagining eight of Fanny’s paintings. Large photos of the floral art are part of an exhibition of Fanny’s life and work at Puke Ariki.

Good, who works in the agriculture industry, grew up on the same farm where Fanny lived, and Fanny’s paintings lined the hallway, she said.

“I guess that is part of my inspiration for my love of colour. For this exhibition I foraged (for foliage) in the same areas she would have, so it brought that connection to another level.”

Good recreated Fanny’s images and put her own modern take on it.

“For the arrangement I wanted to keep the structure that was in her painting and have a variation of natives to correlate to what the environment would have been like when she was around, mixed with modern farm flowers and also weeds that have been introduced over time. A lot of those plants were foraged from the family farm.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Good has grown up with her aunt’s paintings hanging in her family home.

She then painted backdrops to sit behind the large-scale arrangements in a way that directly related to Fanny’s wild and colourful backdrops.

“She was quite a rebellious artist for her time. At the time there was a lot of more scientific, clinical botanical art works that had white backgrounds. Hers were vibrant bright colourful, and I loved that about her work.”

Good didn’t use the exact type of plants that were in the paintings, but used foliage that gave the same shape and created a similar theme and colour.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fanny Good was an artist in Pihama where she lived on her family’s farm.

Then photos were taken by Rosie Moyes and Nick Setteducato from Puke Ariki. The large photos were placed next to the corresponding paintings.

“I’m honoured to be part of Fanny’s story and pay tribute here to her work.”

Good’s involvement in the exhibition started with a chance encounter. She did flowers for weddings and other events and made the arrangements for the 30th birthday celebrations of someone who worked at Puke Ariki.

It turned out the museum was thinking of showing some of the 260 paintings that Fanny, who was born in 1860, donated before she died in 1950.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A photo of one of Good’s flower arrangements has been enlarged and put on the stairs from the main exhibition to Good’s display on the next floor.

Good was asked to take part in the exhibition called State of Nature: Picturing the Silent Forest and its multisensory journey of our native forest explored through the paintings of Fanny Bertha Good.

It had to be multisensory, because her aunt lost her hearing aged 17, when she got measles, Good said.

So, it was to get a sense of what it would have been like for Fanny to be deaf and in the forest not hearing the birds.

The exhibition started in April and by the middle of July had been seen by more than 13,000 people. Good’s art was up the stairs from the main exhibition, which would run until November 5.

Good was now selling prints of her floral arrangements at Puke Ariki and on her website www.thegoodflower.co.nz