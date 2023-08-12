Budget of new Taranaki Cancer Centre increased by $20 million, completion date pushed out a year

Construction is due to start on the new Taranaki Cancer Centre at Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth.

Construction of the Taranaki Cancer Centre is now expected to cost $20 million more and be finished one year later than originally hoped.

The centre, which will allow hundreds of Taranaki patients to undergo some radiation treatments in New Plymouth rather than Palmerston North, was now budgeted to cost $56.1m, up from $35.5m.

The Ministry of Health originally approved the business case proposal, with Crown funding of $33m and the remaining $2.5m to be funded by the Te Whatu Ora Taranaki.

The Government approved a $20.6m funding increase to account for additional project costs due to factors including market escalation experienced since the project was confirmed in December 2021.

Originally the state-of-the-art building was scheduled to be completed next year, but that had been pushed out to 2025.

In May, Taranaki Base Hospital’s old laundry building was pulled down to make way for the centre.

The site was blessed by local iwi this week in preparation for construction to start.

The ceremony brought together current oncology patients, Te Whatu Ora employees, representatives from the National Cancer Control Agency - Te Aho O Te Kahu – and leaders of the Project Maunga construction team.

The purpose-built facility will house a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine - which uses radiation to destroy cancer cells while leaving surrounding tissue undamaged - and bring all related oncology outpatient services under one roof, Te Whatu Ora Taranaki boss Gillian Campbell said.

The blessing “has been about taking a moment to ensure the site is culturally ready for its new purpose including an acknowledgement of its history for local iwi”.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki equity lead Tamati Neho described the blessing as being important because it was about casting intentions.

"When you build a new house or whare, you make sure your foundations are solid," he said.

"In a way, we've done just that for the Taranaki Cancer Centre with this blessing. We’ve made sure this facility has the best possible footing or base so that the mauri or life force from those who attended today will be able to organically feed into patients and the healing process."