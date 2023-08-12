A weekend of BBQ sizzling at New Plymouth's East End Reserve

King of the Mountain organiser Craig Leathley was expecting hundreds of people to check out the contest at East End Reserve.

Some of New Zealand’s best low and slow barbecue maestros will be descending on New Plymouth’s East End Reserve on Saturday as they battle each other for King of the Mountain title.

The fourth annual contest has attracted 39 teams from throughout the country who aim to serve up the best tasting ribs, brisket, pork and chicken.

“We’ve got some of the best teams who have been competing across Australia and New Zealand,” organiser Craig Leathley, who runs Smok’n Comrades said.

The popularity of the contest, as well as low and slow barbecuing, continues to grow, with twice as many Taranaki teams entering this year.

Teams start “injecting” their meat with various marinades the night before the contest before their barbecue pits are fired up early in the morning.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Craig Leathley said the meat had to be melt in your mouth for the judges.

The teams then have staggered times to deliver their various meats before the last cut, the briskets, are handed over to the judges at 3pm.

The judging panel is large and diverse, ranging from sponsors to members of the public who entered a ballot for a chance to get on.

Judging the best meats comes down to how it looks, how it tastes and its overall texture.

“It has to be melt in your mouth perfect,” Leathley said.

One of the highlights of the day for many outside of the competition would be the annual mayoral challenge, with the region’s three district leaders getting over a grill.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki’s mayors Neil Volzke, Neil Holdom and Phil Nixon will battle it out to make the best burger.

Instead of bragging rights over who could cook the best steak, this year Neil Holdom, Neil Volzke and Phil Nixon faced the challenge of coming up with the best burger with ingredients sourced from their own districts.

There would also be plenty of barbecue food available, as well as cooking demonstrations from the likes of Shaun Branson who, along with his wife Alia, won the television series Cooks on Fire.