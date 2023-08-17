New Plymouth holding national camellia convention

North Taranaki Camellia Society members Tony Zieltjes, Lyn Proffit, Pauline Crowley-Zieltjes, Colin Knowles President and Neil Ingram are in the business of saving heritage camellias.

A group of camellia enthusiasts are on a mission to rescue heritage plants and have put the call out for seedlings from old camellias.

Pauline Crowley-Zieltjes and Tony Zieltjes have a collection of 500 camellias planted in what they call the Kaponga Dell.

They, and other members of the North Taranaki branch of the New Zealand Camellia Society, are trying to rescue heritage camellias and growing them in the dell.

“We’re putting the call out. If anybody has an old camellia or one they want identified, or they would like to donate a cutting to us.”

The majority of the plants in the dell were seedlings from the Crowley family’s old homestead in Kaponga, which is where the name for the dell came from, Crowley-Zieltjes said.

“We thought the camellias would be mainly white. But they came out all amazing different colours, because of cross pollination.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff One of about 500 camellias in the Kaponga Dell at the Crowley-Zieljes’ Lepperton property.

There was an old camellia in the middle of a paddock down towards Midhirst and cows graze around it, she said.

It’s not the only old camellia around the region that was still standing, alone in a paddock, after the house had long gone.

Camellia expert Tony Barnes said some camellias should be on the New Plymouth District Council’s heritage tree list.

“There’s an old camellia in the grounds of the Auto Lodge, and there’s only two plants that we know of that variety in New Zealand. It’s maybe 140, 150 years old, and it’s still growing and flowering quite happily. The very first (of that) variety came from China to England in 1792.”

The camellia would have come from the nursery of James Mitchinson​ who came to New Plymouth in the 1860s and imported a lot of camellias, rhododendrons and azaleas.

“And after that other nurserymen from around the country came to him to get camellias.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff North Taranaki Camellia Society president Colin Knowles takes a wander through the Kaponga Dell in Lepperton.

New Zealand and Taranaki in particular were among the best places in the world to grow camellias, Barnes said.

“It’s a combination of climate and soils. It just seems to suit them well. New Plymouth has got one of most extensive collections in the country, but it’s not really valued.”

The North Taranaki branch of the New Zealand Camellia Society is holding the society’s national show and convention this weekend.

About 80 delegates are expected from all over New Zealand and some from overseas including people from Australia, Belgium and Germany.

In the past the national show had attracted more than 200 delegates, but members were getting older and the cost of living was going up, he said.

On Saturday there will be between 600 and 700 blooms on display in the ballroom at the Plymouth Hotel, in New Plymouth. This will be open to the public from 12.30pm to 5pm.