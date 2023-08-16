New Plymouth business owners fume over proposed cycle lane

New Plymouth business owner Sharon Devlin is unhappy with the proposed cycle lane on Devon St West and the effect it would have on them.

Business owners on one of New Plymouth’s busiest thoroughfares are fighting back against council plans to take away vital car parks for a planned cycle lane.

Graphix Design Print Web owners Sharon and Shane Devlin are working alongside a number of well established businesses on Devon St West to kerb council plans which had been put out for public consultation.

The $17 million plan, which would be funded by New Plymouth’s share of Waka Kotahi’s $350m Transport Choices programme, would include a four-kilometre stretch of the roadway having concrete protective barriers installed to create a cycle lane.

To be able to create the lane, New Plymouth District Council had drawn up plans to remove dozens of parks along South Rd through to Devon St West.

That included reducing the number of car parks near the Devlin’s business, which has been operating on the site for 20 years, from 13 down to four, with just one immediately outside their premises.

They say the plan would derail their business as customers needed the parks to pick up goods.

“We also have courier services and supplier goods being dropped off around the clock,” Sharon Devlin said. “Where do they go if the one car park is full when they arrive?”

She warned the area would become dangerous and “will substantially affect ours and the other businesses to the extent that we don’t think we will remain viable” if the work was completed.

Supplied Protected cycle lanes are one idea on the table regarding how New Plymouth District Council plans to use $17 million to make the city a safer place to bike and walk.

The couple also took issue with the council’s lack of consultation, claiming the first they heard anything about the plan was when a leaflet was given to them on Friday, August 4, two days before the first council online information session was held.

Making matter worse, they could not look at the plans for two days because they were not uploaded onto the council website until the Sunday.

“We feel like we have not been part of the process, even through they’ve known about this and been working on it for months,” Sharon Devlin said.

Shane Devlin said hundreds of people had already taken the opportunity to sign a petition which would form part of their submission to council opposing the plan.

“The boat needs to slow down on this because at the moment it's not a fair process.”

The council had since held several public consultation meetings at a number of schools along the proposed cycle lane where a number of other safety measures would also be introduced, including raised crossings, widened footpaths, in-lane bus stops and barriers.

Despite the online and public meetings, councillor Max Brough was critical of the consultation process.

Supplied Raised crossings are proposed at three sites around New Plymouth as part of an upgrade to make walking and cycling a safer proposition in the city.

“It’s not a consultation process as such, it’s an information dispensation process, and those affected have no ability to have input,” he said.

Brough said council was driven to deliver the project by the lure of free money which had made the process rushed because Waka Kotahi demanded the work was completed by June next year.

“We can’t do this to people because it’s crap, we just can’t hang people out to dry.”

However, the council plans, which also include cycle lanes in other busy areas of the city, had found favour with a number of groups.

They include the North Taranaki Cycling Advocates who had encouraged members to make submissions to council in support of the plan.