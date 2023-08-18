New Plymouth Potters 50th annual exhibition comes as interest in the craft is on the up

Potter Gaye Atkinson, the supreme winner at the New Plymouth Potters Club 50th exhibition currently on at the Art Loft in New Plymouth.

Pottery has become so popular the waiting list for classes at the New Plymouth Potters Club stretches to the year 2029.

The club has 135 members and while it was easy to join – people need some experience or to have taken a class – getting into the classes was a whole different story.

There were two types of classes, hand building, which can take 10 students, and wheel classes, which can only take six, club president Rick Wood said.

“It’s best to do hand building first. You learn about clay and some of the basics.”

They have made some inroads into the wait list by adding extra classes, Wood said.

Interest in pottery had grown in the last five years, with help from the English reality show, The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The club meets at the old vicarage on Courtney St, in New Plymouth. And it was currently holding its 50th annual exhibition at the Art Loft, in Devon St West.

The work on display was also for sale.

Another exhibition currently on at Puke Ariki, had many of the prizewinning pieces from the last 40 years, Wood said.

“When it was the Taranaki Museum they agreed to take the winning pieces from our annual exhibition, so they collected them for a number of years.”

And when that stopped a club member started offering a $500 prize for the supreme winner and collected the pottery.

“The oldest work we have is 1989, that was Gaye (Atkinson). And the supreme award came into play 2005. In the exhibition in Puke Ariki Gaye has first one and last one.”

And Gaye Atkinson was also the supreme winner this year and her pottery was on display at the Art Loft.

She started pottery 50 years ago then gave it up for 30 years, she said.

“I gave up because no one understood my work really, and I didn’t sell much. And now I seem to be winning prizes.”

Atkinson had two influences on her work – metaphorical and metallic – and she’s interested in artefacts and antiquity, which was a reason she liked the Raku method of pottery.

“Everyone starts off doing preliminary firing that turns the clay into ceramic. Everyone does that.”

But she takes her pots out of the kiln with tongs while they're still hot instead of letting them cool down, she said.

“I take them out and put them in bins with combustibles like sawdust and paper. And it’s the smoke and flames that turn the metallic oxides back to their natural state. That’s how I get the metallic look about them.”

The Potters Club exhibition is on at the Art Loft, 33 Devon St West, until September 2.