New Plymouth could lose more than 800 car parks

Raised crossings are proposed at three sites around New Plymouth as part of an upgrade to make walking and cycling a safer proposition in the city.

Up to 826 car parks could be removed from New Plymouth streets if widespread changes were implemented to improve walking and cycling in the city.

The figure was released by the New Plymouth District Council on Wednesday after concerns were raised by some business owners fearful for their livelihoods if the safety plan went ahead.

The $17 million plan, which would be funded by New Plymouth’s share of Waka Kotahi’s $350m Transport Choices programme, would include a 4km stretch on South Rd and Devon St West which would have concrete protective barriers installed to create a cycle lane.

It also included similar lanes and raised safety crossings along Mangorei Rd and Breakwater Rd through to St Aubyn St.

Council infrastructure manager Kevin Strongman said 264 car parks could be removed along South Rd and Devon St West, 144 from Mangorei Rd and 418 from Breakwater Rd and St Aubyn St under the entire plan.

However, that would only happen if all the safety improvements were passed by council, with Strongman admitting that was unlikely because they could not be delivered within budget or completed before Waka Kotahi’s deadline of June 30.

“Each project has different levels of proposed car park change but over two thirds of all those are used less than 20% of the time,” he said.

Supplied Protected cycle lanes are one idea on the table regarding how New Plymouth District Council plans to use $17 million to make the city a safer place to bike and walk.

“These draft projects are subject to change, and we have already started to consider changes based on the feedback we have got to date.”

A number of public meetings had been held to receive feedback, including one on Tuesday night where a number of councillors raised concerns for the welfare of staff following an angry reaction from some attending.

Strongman also stressed the proposed projects were focussed on areas around schools to help children travel safely.

Public feedback closes at midday on Monday.