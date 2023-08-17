Family transport on two wheels - it's a game-changer

Hayley Hill and sons Alex, 8, and Nicholas, 6, in front of Matt Clarkson and his children, Eloise, 8, and Atticus, 6, in front of Jenn O’Connell from Better Streets Project.

Jenn O’Connell, Hayley Hill and Matt Clarkson are parents and members of Better Streets Project Taranaki, a group of local families pushing for positive changes to Taranaki's streets and neighbourhoods.

OPINION: Riding a cargo bike around New Plymouth’s streets and pathways, we often hear “hey, cool bike.” And we totally agree. We’re three families who regularly travel by bike, and we know firsthand the joy, health benefits, and cost savings that come with swapping four wheels for two.

Hayley Hill has used a cargo bike as her main form of local transport since October 2020. When she first started riding the bike to school and play centre with two kids on the back, they received a lot of questions and attention.

Now, people are used to seeing the Hill family on their bike, and Hayley loves seeing more local families choosing to travel by bike.

“I helped set up a bike rack at our play centre, and it’s so cool to see other families using it. One of the best things about riding a cargo bike is hearing that you’ve inspired others to make changes too.”

The novelty has worn off, but the usefulness of their cargo bike has not. This bike means that Hayley can transport two kids (six and eight years old), two backpacks, and a bike for each kid strapped to the sides.

With a special rain cover for the wettest Taranaki days, they ride in all weather, and the kids have set a family goal of being driven to school no more than three times per term.

Jenn and Damian O'Connell also ride their cargo bike with a goal in mind. They’ve been attempting to ride a bike for the majority of their short trips around town since December 2019.

When the O’Connell family first started considering a cargo bike for transport, almost all of their family transport was by car.

Even once they had purchased their first bike, Jenn felt nervous riding on the road.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The group wants people to support the council’s safety plans for cyclists.

“I used to go out of my way to avoid riding on the road. But having the e-bike was a huge confidence booster. Having the extra power to take off at traffic lights, get up hills without sweating, keep going in a Taranaki headwind, and carry kids on the back has made it easier to bike for more trips than I expected.”

Matt Clarkson is also aiming to reduce car trips, and since buying a cargo bike instead of a second family car two years ago, he has pedalled about 4000km.

We all love the fun-factor and the conversations that riding a bike brings. Sure, there are occasional sibling squabbles on the back seats, but there are also great conversations, fresh air, and people to chat and wave to.

But while cargo bikes make many errands fun and sustainable, making this choice does require bravery on the New Plymouth roads.

We have all had near-misses or accidents on local roads. Hayley had a scary stop when someone opened a car door into the bike lane without checking, and Matt was knocked off his bike in a similar situation.

Jenn’s closest call was someone pulling out from a car park, again without checking that the bike lane was clear.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Electric and cargo bikes can be a game changer for some families

Because most bike lanes in New Plymouth are just a painted line on the road, often right next to parked vehicles, these types of experiences are sadly common. Quick reactions, good brakes, and good luck have kept us safe so far, but we all remember these experiences vividly.

When speaking to other families who are curious about biking for transport, Jenn hears that people don’t want to be brave, they just want to get from A to B.

Cycle lanes that are protected with barriers can be a real game-changer for families choosing to bike more often.

This is why we speak up for changes that would open more transport choices to more people.

Right now, everyone has an opportunity to share their views on proposals to make biking and walking safer and easier along three main routes in New Plymouth.

New Plymouth District Council’s proposed changes include protected cycle lanes and safer crossings along Devon Street West, St. Aubyn Street and Mangorei Rd. To join our call for better streets, you can give your feedback on these proposals before August 21.