Soldier Boy to carry Taranaki colours in Interprovincial

Horowhenua Kapiti has won the Interprovincial race three times.

Stratford-trained Soldier Boy will carry Taranaki’s colours in the 27th running of the Interprovincial at the New Plymouth Raceway on Saturday.

A capacity field representing 14 of New Zealand’s provinces will line up in the $80,000 ITM New Plymouth Interprovincial (1600m) with Kate Hercock set to ride Soldier Boy, the pre-race favourite.

After a five-month break, Soldier Boy resumed in the Listed Opunake Cup (1400m) at New Plymouth in July, finishing eighth.

“He was very unlucky and got held up for five strides and only got beaten a bit over three lengths,” trainer Gavin Sharrock told Love Racing.

If Soldier Boy performed well on Saturday then Sharrock would potentially look at the last two legs of the lucrative Spring Carnival at Hastings.

“I know he’s only won four races, but he’s run fourth in the New Zealand Derby and won the Whanganui Guineas,” Sharrock said.

Owned by co-breeder Gavin O’Dea, a Hāwera accountant, Soldier Boy will jump from the inside barrier just after 4pm.

Auckland had enjoyed the most success in the race since its first running, taking it out on five occasions, while Horowhenua Kapiti had lifted the trophy three times.

Only two provinces had never won the race – Otago and Canterbury.

The first race starts at 12.35pm, with gates open from 12pm.