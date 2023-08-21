Near bottom party ranking 'irrelevant' for National's New Plymouth candidate

National Party leader Christopher Luxon revealed New Plymouth candidate David MacLeod was ranked 67 of 74 when the party list was announced on Saturday. (File photo)

New Plymouth’s National candidate David MacLeod has brushed off the significance of his party listing after being ranked 67 of 74 for the upcoming general election.

“It’s plain and simple – the party are very confident I am going to win the seat,” MacLeod said.

“Personally, I don’t want to be a list MP, particularly in my first term, I want to be the representative of my local area, and I'm making as big an effort as I can to achieve that goal.”

The former Taranaki Regional Council chairperson said his placing on the list in no way altered his political ambitions and no one should be surprised about his ranking.

“It didn’t really worry me at all, the list was irrelevant to me personally,” he said.

“There has definitely been an effort by the leader of the party and by those making up the list to get a gender balance within caucus.”

There were 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.

The highest ranked candidates currently not in Parliament enter at positions 20, 21, 22 and 23.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett was ranked 29th on the Labour Party list when it was released in July (file photo).

MacLeod’s party ranking contrasted to that of New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett who was ranked at 29 when Labour released its candidates in late July.

“Clearly the party thinks there will be a swing back to National of a number of electorate seats, particularly in the rural and provincial areas, and the list illustrates that as well,” MacLeod said.

Meanwhile, first-term councillor Te Waka MacLeod was a surprise inclusion on Te Pāti Māori’s party list when it was released on Sunday.

MacLeod, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, was ranked 27 of 30 on the list.

The list showed the party was running candidates in all seven Māori electorate seats, and one in the general seat of Rotorua, currently held by National's Todd McClay.