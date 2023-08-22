Lifeguards needed for summer season in New Plymouth

Inglewood pool closed early last season due to not having enough lifeguards. (File photo)

Due to the ever-growing shortage of lifeguards, New Plymouth District Council is looking a season ahead to get enough for summer.

Council aquatic lead Mike Roberts said the nationwide shortage was affecting many other councils around the country and the issue with the shortage was pools would have to close or restrict hours.

While the task of looking to fill roles never stopped, there was a real push before summer to keep the community pools and the outdoor pools manned at full hours from November to April, he said.

Roberts said many choose the job in high school, as the minimum age was 16, and it had proven to kickstart a career in sport and recreation - as was the case for Eli Paurini.

Paurini started out as a lifeguard 18 years ago and is now the TSB Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands lead at the New Plymouth District council.

He has oversight of major activities at the venues during events like National Basketball League matches, concerts, expos and conferences.

“I had always been interested in a career in sport and recreation and initially I got into lifeguarding because I enjoyed swimming at the Aquatic Centre in summer and staying fit all year round,” Paurini said.

“It gave me a foot in the door at NPDC and led me to where I am today.”

Roberts said experienced lifegaurds and those wanting to enter the industry were welcome to apply.

NPDC operates the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre indoor pool facilities year round and the outdoor pool from November to April. It also operates four seasonal pools in Inglewood, Okato, Waitara and Fitzroy during the summer.