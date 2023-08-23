Taranaki claim back-to-back national basketball titles

Taranaki claimed back-to-back national under-23 basketball titles after a four-day tournament on Auckland’s North Shore at the weekend.

Taranaki beat Porirua 110-101 in the final after cruising through pool play with an unbeaten record.

They claimed wins against North Harbour B (110-53), Canterbury (97-86), Southland (97-85), Hawke’s Bay (98-66) in the quarter-final and Auckland (81-65) in the semi-final.

Coach Drew Green said the team had momentum from their maiden title nearly a year on.

“We had a roll-on from the Airs group from a few of the core guys,” he said.

“There was familiarity with what we did. We had a really neat group and had a good level of expectation.”

He said Taranaki went into the final deliberately to slow down form player Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape, who had claimed 45 points in the semi-final against North Harbour.

“We made a point of playing zone defence to try and take away their penetration to the rim. We mixed up the defence as best we could.”

It was a nervous start for Taranaki though. After leading 14-6 early in the game, Porirua hit back with a 10-0 run to force a Taranaki timeout. Taranaki came back to 25-23 after the first quarter.

That was coupled with Airs player Benji Freeman in foul trouble and sat on the bench for most of the second quarter.

The scores were locked up at 50-50 at the break and led 86-85 after the third, before Taranaki started to pull away to a 10-point lead with just over two minutes left in the match.

Green said the team had the ability to adjust with what Porirua was trying to achieve.

Centre KC Nwafor and playmaker Caleb Smiler were stand-outs during the final. Nwafor constructed a double-double of 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Smiler scored 23 points. The pair were supported by Morgan Trott (19 points and eight rebounds), Benji Freeman (14 points) and Tom Poulgrain (12 points).

Nwafor, Trott and Freeman were selected in the tournament team, with Nwafor claiming the tournament’s most valuable player award.

Meanwhile, the Taranaki Thunder women’s team finished fifth in the women’s D-league tournament played at the same venue.

