Charlie's driving for her dad on Daffodil Day

Charlie Butler will donate all the money she earns driving for Delivereasy on Friday to the Cancer Society in memory of her father Tony Butler who died in 2010.

Charlie Butler is driving for her dad this Daffodil Day.

Butler is a self-employed contract driver for Delivereasy and will donate everything she earns on Friday, Daffodil Day, to the Cancer Society, she said.

“My normal day is 9.30am to 5pm. But I’m going to go longer. I might try and go to 7 or 8pm. To push me out of my comfort zone, because I don’t usually drive at night.”

Butler’s father, Tony Butler, died in 2010 of metastatic gastro esophageal carcinoma. He was only in his 60s, she said.

“I just want people to remember him and his legacy. He was so kind and did so much for so many people. And how much he loved cars.”

Butler still has a Classic Car magazine from September 2003 that features a story about Tony Butler and a 1965 Alvis TE21 Drophead that he restored.

She thinks that’s where her love of cars comes from.

Butler had Vineel Chand from Naki Detailz put underglows in her car. At night they glow green, to go with the T Rex dinosaur theme her car has going on. But on Friday night her car will glow yellow for Daffodil Day.

“I thought it would be fun.”

Friday won’t be the first time she has raised money for the Cancer Society in her dad’s memory, she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Underneath Butler’s car glows green at night, but on Friday it will glow yellow for Daffodil Day.

“In 2011 there was competition, The Great Kiwi Shape Up run by More FM and Jenny Craig. Anyone in New Zealand could enter. You had to lose a set amount of weight in a certain amount of time. The whole point of it was the most inspiring story that won. I wrote that it was about my dad.”

Butler won $10,000 and donated $5000 to the Cancer Society.

“This effort won’t be anywhere near that. Back then I was into fitness and losing weight and inspiring people with that journey. And now I love my job and I’m all about cars. And I thought that’s what I could do instead of buying a daffodil. I thought this would be fun because I have the lights. I’m going to drive for Dad because he was all about cars.”

Her father taught science at New Plymouth Boys’ High School from 1978 to 1998.

“He was very community minded. He was in the Jaycees when he was younger, then the Lions Club of Okato and helped build the monkey enclosure at Brooklands Zoo. His name is on the clock tower after he helped repair it.”

He was a qualified mechanical engineer and used for Rolls Royce in the UK.