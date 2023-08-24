Port Taranaki posts record after-tax profit

Increased ship visits have helped Port Taranaki post a record net profit, after tax, of $13.87 million for the 2022-23 financial year.

The profit, which was up almost $4m from the previous year, was attributed to an increase in ship visits, improved bulk liquids trade, and offshore support work, as well as a number of one-off extraordinary items.

Overall, revenue has grown 12%, from $51.46m to $57.43m.

Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock described it as a “fantastic result” which highlighted the continued work that was happening to build strong relationships across the sector to provide vital maritime services off the country’s west coast.

Taranaki Regional Council, which wholly owned the port, received a total dividend of $8.5m, up from $8m from the previous financial year.

Overall, vessel visits to the port hit an eight-year high, due partly to the start of new coastal shipping services after the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery.

Its closure saw more loads of refined oil fuels and bitumen coming through Port Taranaki, while liquid bulk and methanol trade also increased.

“The gas sector remains incredibly important for New Zealand energy resilience, and has been acknowledged as a critical transition fuel to a net-zero future,” Craddock said.

“We’re here to support the next phase of gas, and our offshore support work has increased in the past year in line with an increase in life-extending activity at gas fields.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock shows Prime Minister Chris Hipkins the potential part it could play for wind farm developments.

A large part of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ visit this month was taken up with detailing future plans the port had to accommodate offshore wind energy developers, specifically plans to build off the South Taranaki and Waikato coasts.

“We believe this industry provides great opportunities for our port and region, as offshore wind will play an important role in helping New Zealand reach its decarbonisation goals,” Craddock said.

A study into the port’s ability to support an offshore wind industry found that it was well positioned to be a marshalling port, with certain upgrades to port infrastructure needed.

“Therefore, we’ll be looking to Government to provide regulatory settings and support to enable these projects to get underway,” Craddock said.

Log trade through the port remained at comparable levels to the previous year despite a downturn in China’s construction industry and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on supply.

Among the one-off extraordinary items which contributed to the port’s strong financial position was a $1.58m insurance payout for damage caused by Cyclone Dovi.