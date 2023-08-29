Kickboxing event to be held in New Plymouth in September to showcase local fighters

Baily Wright, 16, will be one of 15 fighters representing New Plymouth when they take on 15 fighters from around the country at the Eruption Fight Series on September 23.

When young kickboxers Baily Wright and Mason Timanus step in the ring at a kickboxing showcase next month they hope their family and friends will come and support them.

But Mason, 14, admits his mother gets nervous when her son is fighting.

“She struggles to watch.”

On September 23, kickboxers from New Plymouth will get to show their skills at the Eruption Fight Series, which will be held at the YMCA on Liardet St.

Kickboxing coach Lance Searancke has organised the event that will see 15 local kickboxers take on opponents from around the country.

“I’m nervous,” Searancke said. “I’m putting my team in the public eye.”

But he had a “good crew of guys” who wanted to showcase their skills in New Plymouth.

So, Searancke, who owns Spartan Kickboxing Gym, decided to set up a new competition.

He talked to the three other clubs in New Plymouth and invited them to come along, he said. And then he talked to clubs all around Aotearoa.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mason Timanus, 14, has been kickboxing since he was 8 years old.

“I got them on board, so we’re going to showcase New Plymouth against all the other gyms around New Zealand. And we got guys to match up as best we could with our guys. I’ve got corporate tables.

“I’ll make the fighters feel special.”

Kick boxing is good for a variety of fitness, he said.

“We don’t have a lot of injuries. I do a beginners class, which is more fitness orientated and if anybody is interested and wants to get in the ring I do a separate class.”

Mason, a Spotswood College student, started kick boxing when he was an 8-year-old.

“My brother was training, so I thought I’d get into it and start up another sport. I was playing rugby.”

He’s had seven fights and won five.

Mason trains with Baily, 16, for 90 minutes a day, five days a week.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Mason, Lance Searancke, and Wright, are hoping there will be a full house at the kickboxing showcase next month.

Baily, 16, who works in the cafe at Tegel in Bell Block, has been kickboxing for nearly two years after he started getting picked on at school.

“So, I just wanted to have confidence in myself.”

It worked, he said, and now the sport is a passion.

“It’s a real buzz when you’re in the zone.”

The Eruption Fight Series of 15 bouts is on September 23, at the YMCA on Liardet St. It costs $40 for pre-sale tickets and $50 for a ticket at the door on the night.

Tickets are available from Arber's Barbers in Fitzroy, Sporty’s Cafe and Bar, Fitzroy, Brothers Ink, Jetcharm barber shop, Box Office Boxing gym, Stumble Inn, and Treehouse Bar & Bistro.