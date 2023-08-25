Stratford mayor calls for more time to work on safety improvements

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke has called on the Transport Minister to extend the funding deadline to give them more time to work through traffic safety plans that will work for their community.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke believes costly mistakes could be made if his council continues to be rushed to get new cycle lanes and shared pathways completed before a Government funding deadline expires.

Volzke has echoed a call made from New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom this week for Transport Minister David Parker to give councils more time to properly plan and complete safety improvements being funded through Waka Kotahi’s Climate Emergency Response Fund.

The $7.8 million earmarked for safety improvements in Stratford includes $6.25m in funding from Waka Kotahi.

A large part of the work includes building safe connections between the schools to Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, the TET Multisports Stadium, and SH3, as well as a crossing point installed on Pembroke Rd for better access into and from Taranaki Diocesan School.

Under the funding arrangement, councils have until June 30 to get the work completed.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Stratford mayor Neil Volzke wants an extension from Waka Kotahi so the community can be properly consulted.

“We are going out to our community with these plans, and we are absolutely rushing the consultation process,” Volzke said.

“We haven’t got the proper time to evaluate the comments that are made or to genuinely engage with the community about what they want, so the whole thing is compromised – that is not good practice.”

Volzke said he had already received feedback from some in the community who had suggested changes to the plan that he thought had genuine merit.

“The reality is we are not going to get time to evaluate and assess those,” he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has also raised concerns about the lack of time before the Waka Kotahi deadline.

Adding to potential problems was a strong possibility the work could not be completed on time, a point also raised by Holdom and New Plymouth District Council senior management.

In Stratford’s case, it would need to put the work out for tender and find a contractor that was not already committed to other major projects at a peak time for road maintenance.

That was already underlined by the fact council was putting capital work out for tender and not receiving and bids for it.

That could leave Stratford unable to assess funding to complete the work in the future, Volzke said.

“I think realistically, from where we are at this point, we need a six or 12-month extension.”

Volzke said the safety improvements were too important to be held to such a tight deadline.

“We are being pressured into a situation where we are not abiding by our own consultation process, so the whole thing is being compromised, and when you do that you are likely to get suboptimal outcomes, and later on we will be forced to go fix those things.”

Public feedback on the Stratford’s plans was open to September 8.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Safer areas around schools is a major goal of the project being funded by Waka Kotahi.

Meanwhile, the New Plymouth District Council received 1595 submissions on its plans for new cycle lanes and shared pathways.

A spokesperson said council was still working through potential dates for submitters to deliver their thoughts in person, although two days would likely be made available in September.

Council would then vote whether to proceed with the work which had received $17m in funding from Waka Kotahi.

The New Plymouth plans had been welcomed by cycling and public transport groups but heavily criticised by some business owners, as well as heavy transport operators.