Radiologist shortage leaves Taranaki with long waiting list for scans

Taranaki needs four radiologists as more than 1500 are waiting for ultrasounds.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki’s radiology services came under scrutiny from the Crown’s standards authority earlier this year because of a shortage of radiologists, long waiting times and non-conformance issues.

The radiologist services appeared on the International Accreditation of New Zealand (IANZ) risk register because it had seven major non-conformities, just over half the radiologists needed, the facility was not up to scratch and it had long ultrasounds waits.

IANZ is the autonomous Crown entity tasked with assessing that relevant organisations meet international standards and can demonstrate they are competent.

In quality management terms, a non-conformity is a deviation from a specification, a standard, or an expectation.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki boss Gillian Campbell would not specify what the non-conforming issues were but said they were dealt with and cleared from the IANZ risk register by the end of July.

She said they were managing the quality improvements needed across those areas “within the expected time frames”.

However, the nationwide shortage of radiologists continued to have an impact in Taranaki, with the region still needing four radiologists.

“Currently, we need nine full time radiologists and have five in our Base and Hāwera hospital teams,” she said.

They are actively recruiting to fill the vacancies.

There are currently 1685 people waiting for an ultrasound in Taranaki, she said.

She said urgent and non-deferrable studies such as pregnancy ultrasounds were scanned in clinically appropriate time frames, while some of the non-urgent and routine studies needed to wait longer.

Campbell said there had recently been significant improvements in Taranaki hospital radiology services.

Upgrades to Taranaki radiology services were planned and these include replacement of X-ray equipment at both Te Whatu Ora’s Waitara and Stratford health centres, and an upgrade of the dental X-ray machine at Base Hospital.

“In August last year we installed a new MRI scanner at Base Hospital, and in July this year, installed a new ceiling-mounted Siemens X-ray machine in Hāwera Hospital. Both Taranaki [Base] and Hāwera hospitals also have new, portable X-ray machines that work wirelessly and are used to take images of less mobile patients in their beds.”

There will be further improvements when the radiology suite opens in New East Wing Building at Base Hospital as part of the Project Maunga hospital redevelopment.

Campbell didn’t say how long the waiting lists were for CT and MRI scans, but in the second half of last year only 39% of MRI scans were done within 42 days, and 52.6% of CT scans were being done within the 42 days.