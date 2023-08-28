Hundreds to make public submissions on NP transport plans

Raised crossings and cycle lanes are proposed at three sites around New Plymouth as part of an upgrade to make walking and cycling a safer proposition in the city.

Hundreds of people are expected to make public submissions to the New Plymouth District Council on proposed cycle lanes and shared pathways in the city.

Council has set aside three days for submissions to be heard, starting on consecutive days from September 13.

A report would then go before the council’s strategy and operations committee on September 19.

The committee would then make a recommendation to full council on whether to go ahead with the planned changes, which would see cycle lanes, raised crossings and in-lane bus stops introduced to a number of main thoroughfares.

Hundreds of car parks would be removed if the plans were implemented.

An extraordinary council meeting has been scheduled for September 27 when a decision must be made to go ahead with the work, which had received $17m in funding from Waka Kotahi.

The plans have been welcomed by cycling and public transport groups but heavily criticised by some business owners, as well as heavy transport operators.

Close to 1600 written submissions were received by council.