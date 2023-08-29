Road works affecting Waitara, Mt Messenger and State Highway 3 south of New Plymouth

Road works in North Taranaki in the next few weeks will affect motorists on Mt Messenger, the SH3/Princess St intersection and Junction St, New Plymouth. (File Photo).

Work is under way to stabilise a slip at the Mt Messenger Bypass project site that could add 15 minutes to trips in and out of Taranaki.

The slip is at the southern end of the current project site and SH3 over Mt Messenger will be reduced to one lane between 7am and 5pm daily until September 7, while work is carried out.

Road users can expect up to 15-minute delays at times.

Upgrades to the Junction St intersection on SH3 in New Plymouth will begin early next month.

The Junction St works includes an intersection speed zone and installation of flexible median barriers immediately north of Junction St, and between Junction St and Mangorei Rd.

The 420-metre southbound passing lane at Junction St, which is much shorter than the minimum safe overtaking length of 600m-800m, will be removed as part of these works.

And in Waitara, crews working on the construction of the roundabout and pedestrian underpass at the intersection of SH3 and Princess St have uncovered a higher than expected groundwater table and are pumping excess water out to enable the works to continue.

SH3 through the Princess St intersection will be reduced to one lane from 6pm Sunday, September, 3. This date could be subject to charge as traffic management is confirmed.

The southbound lane of Princess St East through to Rahiri St will remain closed.