Young Taranaki referee breaks the ceiling for female officials

Taranaki rugby supporters would have noticed something different on the sidelines of last Saturday’s National Provincial Championship match at Yarrow Stadium.

For the first time, a woman from Taranaki was appointed to the role of assistant referee for a top level men’s provincial match.

The appointment continued the rise for 20-year-old Chloe Sampson, who took up officiating despite a promising playing career which saw her debut for the Taranaki Whio at just 17.

“It was way different to what I had been doing, compared to club, NPC was just another level,” Sampson said of her role in officiating the match between Taranaki and Bay of Plenty.

The former Inglewood High School student, who spent her last year at New Plymouth Girls’ High School, took up playing the game while at Norfolk Primary.

An age-group hockey representative, at 15-years-old Sampson began refereeing rugby for something extra to do.

“I felt like I just had the right personality for refereeing,” she explained.

Sampson played for the Taranaki Whio before concentrating on her refereeing.

“I always loved telling my brothers and sisters what to do, and I just fitted into it nicely.”

While it took a bit of adjustment, she got the feel for it early and progressed quickly and earlier this year was awarded a New Zealand Rugby scholarship aimed at encouraging current and former women’s players to take up the whistle

Under the tutelage of former international sevens referee Richard Kelly, Sampson progressed further and was a regular on the sidelines as an assistant referee at men’s premier club rugby matches this season.

The step-up to provincial rugby came with little warning.

“I was definitely not expecting to do a NPC match,” she said. “I only found out on the Sunday before the game and was a bit stunned, I didn’t really know what to think.”

As for the future, Sampson said she was taking things week-to-week with a goal of continuing to enjoy it and see exactly where she ends up officiating.