A decade of salvaging for the Taranaki Arts Trail

Wayne Morris will open his gallery as part of the Taranaki Arts Trail.

Most people look around Taranaki artist Wayne Morris’ shed and see junk. He sees endless possibilities.

Sometimes, he said, people wander through his gallery and ask “is this art?”

“I call it salvage art, mainly because most of it is junk that has been salvaged from somewhere else. It could be called assemblage or mixed media. It’s easier just saying salvage to people, because the word salvage conjures up using junk and putting it back together as something else.”

The junk came from op shops, junkyards. His front gate.

“I went out there and there was a bunch of junk out by the letterbox. I have no idea where it came from. People just drop stuff off. I do a regular round of the op shops to see what is there and might be useful.”

Morris’ gallery and wife Sarah Tullett’s studio, where she made jewellery, were both part of the Taranaki Arts Trail, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sarah Tullett has been making jewellery for four years and her work will feature in the Taranaki Arts Trail.

In October the Arts Trail was celebrating its one-decade anniversary and Morris was there at the beginning.

“It was over cup of coffee. A bunch of artists sat round and said, ‘look there’s a whole lot of artists here and nobody gets to see them. How do we get more exposure of Taranaki artists?’ So, the Arts Trail was born.”

The first year featured 61 artists and had 9500 visitors. This year there would be 117 artists taking part.

During the Arts Trail Morris and Tullett have a “little competition” to see who could sell the most, and the person that won had to shout the other meals.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff One person’s trash is Morris’ treasure.

Morris had sold about 250 chopping boards that had an old saw handle on the side. What also sold well were his large birds, such as seagulls and tui, that went outside in the garden, he said.

“I guess my motivation for my artwork is looking at something and thinking, ‘that might go with that and that might go with that and we’ll put that together with that’. It’s more like inspiration of looking at objects and putting them together and making something out of them.”

It was the 40th anniversary of the children’s book character Hairy Maclary this year, so Morris’ take on some of the dogs featured in the books were on display on his gallery, he said.

“Inspiration comes from everywhere and anywhere.”

Morris first exhibited his art in 1981, but began collecting for it as a youngster. Growing up he lived next to Lynmouth Park, which was then a dump, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Morris calls his work salvage art, but it is also called assemblage or mixed media.

“I’d bring things home from the dump.”

He’d been a full-time artist since he retired, the 73-year-old said.

“Full-time artists are rare really, most artists have to do something else. I was teacher. I ran the art department at Spotswood College for a few years then went overseas running creativity workshops.”

He liked the assembling part of making his art, while tinkering away in his shed.

“Sometimes I come in here and think, ‘what was going on in my mind when I thought about doing that?’”

The Taranaki Arts Trail is on from October 27 to 29 and November 3 to 5.