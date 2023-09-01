Can you help us identify this woman?

11:00, Sep 01 2023
This servicewoman with the surname Mariu was photographed in her WAAF uniform in 1945.
Puke Ariki Heritage Collection
Puke Ariki cares for more than 110,000 images taken by Swainson's Studios and Bernard Woods Studio in New Plymouth between 1923 and 1997. Many of the photographs remain unidentified.

You can access all the heritage collections, including these images, online at https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects

If you can help identify this week's photo, please email PAHeritageEnquiries@npdc.govt.nz or call the Taranaki Research Centre on (06) 759 5684.

You can find this week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects?query=mariu

You can find last week’s photo here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/94658/hills-cyclist

Saturday’s mystery cyclist was Vic Hills who won the annual Taranaki Circular Road Race on October 26, 1957, riding 100 miles around the maunga in a time of 4 hours, 21 minutes and 1 second. The top three place getters that year were all from Auckland. Hills nearly came second in this race but as the fastest riders neared the finish line at New Plymouth racecourse the chain of yet another Aucklander, R. Smith, came off and Hills took the lead. Smith then ran the rest of the way, carrying or pushing his bike past cheering crowds, and still managed a very respectable 14th place.
Puke Ariki Heritage Collection
Taranaki Daily News