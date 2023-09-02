Great weather for the start of the whitebait season in Taranaki

The first day of spring signalled the start of the whitebaiting season and in Waitara at least the delicacy were running hot.

Before noon Dillan Robson had pulled in enough for a fritter or two at his riverside spot.

The season for whitebait was just over eight weeks long and those heading out this weekend might get the best of it on Saturday with largely clear skies forecast before occasional showers arrive Sunday afternoon.

Department of Conservation freshwater species manager Emily Funnell warned whitebaiters to take care out there this season, especially when fishing at rivermouths.

LISA BURD/Stuff Robson caught enough whitebait for the proverbial fritter or two.

“Whitebaiters using waders should wear belts, and they should consider wearing lifejackets if around deep or turbulent waters,” she said.

“And they should also let people know where they are going and when they should be home again.”

Funnell also urged whitebaiters to help reduce the spread of invasive freshwater pests, particularly gold clam this season.

“No matter where you whitebait, follow Biosecurity New Zealand’s updated Check, Clean, Dry advice, and, if you are fishing in the Waikato, stick to whitebaiting in only one river for the season to reduce the risk of your gear and waders spreading gold clam.”

The recent calm, fine weather had been attracting Taranaki boaties out onto the water, but the rare Blue moon had meant the fishing was a bit quiet, New Plymouth Sportsfishing and Underwater Club vice president Lee Drummond said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Whitebaiting season run from September 1 to October 30.

“It affects the fish. This is the best patch of weather we’ve had in a couple of years. It’s been quite settled, whether that’s the moon or not. But the fishing has been a bit quiet in relation to that moon. They’re not as active.”

As the moon decreases the fishing will pick up, he said.

“It just goes quiet for six days over that full moon period and this one’s a beauty. It’s always good three or four days after a big full moon.”