Waka Kotahi releases designs for the next Waitara roundabout

Work has already started on the first roundabout at the intersection of Princess St and SH3.

National roading agency Waka Kotahi has released detailed designs for the next roundabout near Waitara.

The Waitara Rd roundabout, at the intersection of State Highway 3, is the second of four that will be constructed as part of the Te Ara Tūtohu.

The programme will add four roundabouts at intersections along SH3 between Waitara and Bell Block.

“This roundabout, in conjunction with new roundabouts at the intersections of Princess Street, SH3A (Mountain Road) and De Havilland Drive, flexible median barrier and other safety improvements, will reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on this stretch of road,” Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure Rob Partridge said.

Part of the design of the roundabout also includes a plan to make a section of Raleigh St, between Tate Rd and SH3, one-way to traffic.

The layout of the intersection of Tate Road and Raleigh Street will also be changed from a four-way intersection to a T-intersection.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to get underway in early 2024.

As well as starting construction on the Waitara Rd roundabout, Waka Kotahi plan to install the first stretch of flexible median barrier along the route next year.

The first section of median barrier will start about 300m west of the intersection of SH3 and Bayly St and end 40m east of the Mamaku Road intersection.

““Many of the crashes on SH3 between Waitara and Bell Block are head-on or at intersections so the combination of median barrier and roundabouts will significantly reduce the risk of these types of crashes,” Partridge said.

As part of the consultation process, a public meeting will be held at Whai Tapuwae Nō Rongo on September 27.