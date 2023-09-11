Taranaki Indian community celebrates festival with lavish decorations, fun and food

Last year the Marathi community in Taranaki recreated a chawl, an iconic old-style building that used to be in Mumbai, in Prateek Pawar’s garage, complete with photos of people and laundry hanging out to make it look authentic.

Coming up with a creative design is all part of an Indian festival to be held in New Plymouth.

This will be the fifth year the Marathi community, from Maharashtra, India, has celebrated the Ganesha festival in New Plymouth, Prateek Pawar said.

“Ganesha is one of the Hindi gods, and it’s to get people together. It’s in a building and everyone comes together to contribute and make food and come together for five days.”

Up to 300 people from across Taranaki visited every year to see their culture and tradition, he said.

“So the Ganesha comes to our place and he’s like our guest, so we do his favourite food, we do everything for him, we decorate his place. And people dance and wear traditional clothes. About 100 people from that region take part and do everything, but then we invite our wider community.

“Another intention for us who are settled far away from our motherland is to bring us all together to reflect on our roots and give our children a vision and insight to our culture.”

Decorating the venue was a big part of the celebration and every year the theme of the decoration was different.

“This time the theme we are thinking is Chandrayaan-3 (India’s recent successful moon mission). It will be quite interesting.”

1 NEWS After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the US, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

Last year they recreated a chawl, an iconic old-style building that used to be in Mumbai, in Pawar’s garage.

“Our Ganpati decoration embarked on a journey through time, offering an emotional tribute to the olden days of Mumbai and Maharashtra.”

It wasn’t just about aesthetics, he said, it was about preserving history and paying homage to the roots that had shaped modern Mumbai.

“By recreating the old chawls, we aimed to remind everyone of the city's humble beginnings and the resilience of its people, who thrived in close-knit communities despite limited resources.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The festival will no longer be held in Prateek Pawar’s garage as this year the community has hired a much bigger space.

Lord Ganesha's imagery carried profound symbolism, he said.

“His elephant head is believed to represent wisdom and intelligence, while his large ears symbolise attentive listening, and his potbelly embodies the vastness of the universe. The broken tusk he holds reflects sacrifice and the duality of creation and destruction.”

The culmination of the festival involved the immersion of the idol in water, which symbolised the return of Lord Ganesha to his divine abode while underscoring the transient nature of life.

“We in New Plymouth have specially imported a Ganpati Idol made up of 80% paper and 20% clay, keeping in mind environmental awareness, and tend to use the same idol every year instead of immersing it in water.”

This year the festival would be no longer be held in a garage. The community had rented space at 41 Sunley St, Westown from September, 19. It would be open to the public on Saturday, September 23.