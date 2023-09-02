Womad a popular ticket item for New Plymouth councillors

Womad was a popular festival for New Plymouth District councillors this year.

All but two – Max Brough and Dinnie Moeahu – took the opportunity to accept complimentary double passes to the festival, valued at $780.

The gifts, courtesy of the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT), were revealed in a sensitive expenditure report to the council’s Finance, Audit and Risk committee.

The expenditure report covers the period between January 1 and June 30 and includes mayor Neil Holdom, 14 district councillors and 20 community board members.

As you might expect of a mayor Holdom attended a number of entertainment events, including Womad, a performance of Garry Starr Performs Everyone, the New Plymouth Operatic Society show We Will Rock You, a Chiefs rugby match at Yarrow Stadium and a performance of The Most Naked.

The latter was described as a compelling, provocative and unsettlingly sexy multidisciplinary cabaret-theatre work stripping nakedness to the bone by one reviewer.

Councillor Anneka Carlson also proved to be quite the theatre buff, picking up complimentary tickets to comedian Eli Mathewson, Womad, We Will Rock You and The Most Naked.

First-term councillor Te Waka McLeod was not far behind, taking free tickets from TAFT for Womad and the Right Royal Cabaret Festival performances of The Tiwhas and Battle Chorus.

She’s also booked with TAFT for two adult tickets to the upcoming performance of Cirque Olio as part of the Reimagine Festival next month, along with fellow councillors Sam Bennett, Bryan Vickery, Carlson and Tony Bedford.

Holdom came out on top for travel and accommodation expenses, racking up $6576.21 for the former and $2686.08 for the latter.

When it came to claiming for mileage, Opunake-based Moeahu had a bill of $3725.04, almost double the amount of McLeod, who was the next highest at $1816.04.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kaitake Community Board member Graham Chard racks up the mileage attending meetings.

However, Moeahu was behind Kaitake Community Board member Graham Chard who racked up $4289.44. Chard is a familiar face at council meetings, turning up for most committee and full council get togethers.

Just three councillors – Brough, Bennett and Gordon Brown, did not have any expenses for communications, which covers the cost of new cellphones, with deputy mayor David Bublitz, Moeahu, Murray Chong and Marie Pearce topping out at $1342.99 each.

The cost of professional development was well down on previous years, including 2021 when former chief executive Craig Stevenson’s six-month professional development bill came to $29,665 and included a seven-day leadership course at Queenstown’s five-star Millbrook Resort.

In fact, the most spent on anyone was for Stevenson’s replacement, Gareth Green, who topped the list at $3782, although he has only been in the job since March 27.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes had the most “other” expenses at $3179.99.

Councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes accounted for the most out of all the elected members, with her professional development bill at $1949.85.

Clinton-Gohdes also had the highest expenditure for “other” expenses, which covers the likes of meals, childcare and meeting expenses with a bill of $3179.99.