Cat in the Hat and other Dr Seuss characters come to life in school holiday production

Charlie Betts, 15, and Amelie Tippett, 17, are two of the performers in Seussical Jr, a musical put on by the New Plymouth Operatic Society during the school holidays.

New Plymouth teens Charlie Betts and Amelie Tippett are still at high school, but they’re both old hands at musical theatre.

These school holidays they are starring in the New Plymouth Operatic Society’s (NPOS) school holiday show Seussical Jr, which is a musical comedy.

It brings to life the vibrant world of Dr. Seuss and features many cherished characters from the children’s stories such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, and all of the Who’s of Whoville.

It begins with a young boy named JoJo, played by Caleb Asi, who conjures up the Cat in the Hat with his powerful imagination and is whisked to the Jungle of Nool for a fantastical adventure.

Betts, 15, and in Year 11 at New Plymouth Boys’ High School, is the Cat in the Hat.

Jojo creates the Cat in the Hat who then takes over, Betts said.

“And he makes the magical world of Seuss with all the Dr Seuss stories weaved in. It’s super fun.”

Betts, who has been in other shows, such as Mary Poppins and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, enjoys being part of a big production.

“It’s a great family to be involved in, Operatic, and it’s always a place to go and have fun with your friends. We’re living the dream of what we want to do in the future.”

Tippett, 17, plays Mayzie La Bird.

“I’m kind of the antagonist. I’m a little bit of a bully. I’m very flamboyant and full of myself. I’m not very likeable,” she said about her character.

She’s been doing shows since she was 7 years old, Tippett, who is in Year 12 at New Plymouth Girls’ High School, said.

“I love meeting like-minded people and making those connections. And being on the stage is really fun and exhilarating. It’s a super fun show. I think a lot of people can enjoy it, adults and children, there’s a little bit for everybody I think.”

The cast of Seussical Jr is made up of 48 Taranaki youth, aged 7 to 18 years old.

Seussical Jr director Ryan Jacobs said that “bringing the vibrant world of Dr. Seuss to life has been an absolute joy in the rehearsal rooms”.

“With a talented cast of almost 50 young performers, rehearsals have been a flurry of activity and the show is really starting to come together as we get into the final weeks of staging and choreography.”

Jacobs who is originally from Canada has directed professional shows all over the world.

About 200 youngsters were auditioned for Seussical Jr and he was amazed at the level of talent in Taranaki, he said.

“I’m really impressed at how arts enriched Taranaki is.”

Seussical Jr is NPOS’s first junior production.

Junior theatre is an important step forward for NPOS, Shaun Murphy, NPOS President said.

“Musical Theatre is a unique, immersive learning experience that helps develop creative thinking. Theatre allows you to step into someone else’s shoe and see life from their point of view, teaching lessons of empathy and cultural relativity. And of course, most importantly, it’s fun.”

Seussical Jr is on at the TSB Showplace from September 27 to October 1.