Taranaki Coastal Plan protects marine environment for future generations

Every inch of Taranaki coastline and marine environment, including the region’s famous surf breaks, is now legally protected after years of consultation and review.

The Regional Coastal Plan for Taranaki became operative on Monday, two months after it was signed off by Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime.

The Coastal Plan sets out legally enforceable rules for structures, disturbances, discharges, and the taking of natural resources and covers the Taranaki coastline which extends 295 kilometres from Waihī Stream in the north, to Waiinu in the south.

It protects surf breaks, native marine biodiversity, taonga species, archaeological sites, sites of historic significance to Taranaki iwi, areas with outstanding natural character and areas popular for fishing, bird watching, swimming and walking.

The provisions of the 378-page plan have legal force under the Resource Management Act.

When it first went out for public consultation in 2018, the regional council labelled the proposed coastal plan as the region's 'rule book' for coastal sustainable management from the mean high watermark to the 12 nautical mile limit offshore.

The previous coastal plan was initiated in 1997.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council Policy and Planning Committee chair Craig Williamson wants to ensure coastal areas are protected not just now but for future generations.

Taranaki Regional Council Policy and Planning Committee chair Craig Williamson welcomed the final hurdle being cleared after what had been a long review process.

“Taranaki has some of the most beautiful coastal locations in the whole of Aotearoa, and we want to ensure these areas are protected not just now but for future generations as well,” he said.

The plan will remain in force until a future replacement was made operative.

“We know our community has a passion to protect these areas too,” Williamson added.

“Whether it’s for surfers to enjoy our fabulous surf breaks, people to fish for kaimoana or take a dip in their favourite swimming spot, this plan assures us that there are rules in place that preserve and safeguard these areas for the long-term.

“We want to ensure our environment is protected from harm and the Coastal Plan provides legally enforceable rules, including rules for oil and gas activities, disturbances to the sea floor and structures in the sea.”