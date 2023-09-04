Health campaigner brings medicine access roadshow to New Plymouth

Malcolm Mulholland is an advocate for more cancer drugs to be available in New Zealand.

A campaigner for greater access to cancer medicines within the New Zealand health system is bringing his roadshow to Taranaki.

My Life Matters will be in New Plymouth on Wednesday, September 6, at the Taranaki Cathedral from 7pm to 8pm.

Patient advocate Malcolm Mulholland will speak about his personal journey with cancer, what cancers are prevalent in the region and what drugs could be made available.

Malcolm Mulholland’s wife Wiki lost her three-and-a-half year battle with breast cancer. Less than a year after her death, Mulholland was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The roadshow will include what the top five cancers are by registration and mortality in the Taranaki region and what medicines are funded in Australia to treat those cancers but not here in New Zealand.

The My Life Matters campaign has been launched under the banner of Patient Voice Aotearoa, but has the backing of 19 patient advocacy organisations including Melanoma NZ and the Breast Cancer Foundation.