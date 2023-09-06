Making the health and wellbeing of Taranaki people part of your legacy

The Taranaki Health Foundation has established a new way to raise money for hospital equipment – a fund people can contribute to by leaving a legacy in their wills.

“This is a proactive approach to healthcare fundraising, rather than reacting to a need and then fundraising to meet that need,” Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole said.

“This approach will make funds available sooner for departments and enable more effective investment.”

The new fund was established by the Taranaki Health Foundation in partnership with the Taranaki Foundation, and aims to ensure funding is more readily available for the future purchase of key equipment not funded by the Government.

“It’s a real legacy project. Those who gift to the fund will have a hugely positive and important impact on healthcare in the region long after they have passed,” Sole said.

“Their generosity will help future generations – from Mōkau to Waverley and from newborns to those close to the end of their journey – have access to the best equipment and facilities possible, thereby improving the overall standard of care.”

Individuals or families who wish to contribute, can update their will to include a financial gift to the Taranaki Health Fund, selecting a specific area of healthcare they would like their contribution to go towards – paediatrics, mental health, critical care, aged care, cancer care or general care.

The funds bequeathed are held and invested by the Taranaki Foundation to grow over time.

Sole said it was fantastic to be working alongside another well-regarded charitable organisation, the Taranaki Foundation.

“They are local and have the long-term wellbeing and prosperity of the Taranaki community at the heart of all they do. Their partnership, support, and advice will be hugely beneficial throughout.”

Taranaki Foundation chief executive officer Josh Hickford said the two organisations’ aims of helping make Taranaki better, and building and nurturing prosperity, aligned perfectly.

“We hope the fund is an option all Taranaki people will consider as part of their legacy, as leaving a gift in your will is a simple way to ensure the gift will continue to give. Big or small, your gift will make a positive difference, now and for future generations,” he said.