Wider Nelson pushes sunshine champion Taranaki into third place in race for New Zealand's sunniest spot

Taking an early morning winter trip to the beach is nothing unusual in sunny Taranaki, but the region’s grip on the Sunniest Spot in NZ crown is looking shaky with wider Nelson ahead by 39 hours with just four months to go.

Niwa’s August climate summary shows Taranaki, the 2021 and 2022 sunshine champion of New Zealand, is currently in the shady spot of third place with 1605 hours.

The wider Nelson region is sparkling in the lead on 1644 hours, with Mackenzie Basin second on 1617 hours and Tasman sitting in fourth place having had 1586 hours of sunshine this year.

The third placing may be a shock to Taranaki sun lovers but the region only had a narrow lead in the six months to June 30, when it had recorded 1248 hours, just eight more than second placed Mackenzie Basin.

Back then wider Nelson was in fourth place and a cool 47 hours off the pace.

But in the last two months wider Nelson has picked itself up and dusted its clouds off.

Nelson Mail It’s not always sunny in wider Nelson, but it may have felt that way in August when it recorded 241 hours of sunshine.

By the end of July it was neck and neck with Taranaki at 1403 hours each, before changing up a gear to add 241 hours of liquid gold in August compared to Taranaki’s dour total of 202.

While they’re smiling at the top of the south, don’t write Taranaki off just yet.

Taranaki has won the much coveted cup for the last two years and there are still three months to go.

Last year, Taranaki took the prize with 2659 hours, 78 more than its closest rival the wider Nelson region on 2581, while Bay of Plenty recorded 2526 hours of sunshine.

Supplied Solar farming in Taranaki is taking off with several large scale projects in the pipeline.

And in 2021 Taranaki pipped Bay of Plenty for the crown by 30 hours, nabbing the top spot with 2592 hours of recorded sunshine.

And it’s good for business. Not to mention Aotearoa’s energy supply.

Both South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon and a report by the South Taranaki District Council said the site for a new solar farm planned for Kaponga was chosen due to Taranaki being the sunshine capital of New Zealand.

Another solar farm is planned for Stratford, in Central Taranaki.

While Taranaki may not currently be leading in the sunshine stakes, it has broken a couple of its own weather records this winter.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Though it shone enough to turn the grass brown, the August sunshine hours weren’t enough for Taranaki to retain its lead in the race to the sunniest spot for 2023.

In August, most people were talking about how cold it was, and they weren’t wrong. It was New Zealand’s coldest August in seven years.

New Plymouth recorded its lowest August mean temperatures since records began in 1944.

Niwa reports the reason for the cold August was due to higher-than-normal pressures in the Tasman Sea and to the southeast of New Zealand.

This allowed for more frequent southerly airflows, which brought cool and dry air from the south, a pattern indicative of a developing El Niño, Niwa said.

Stratford recorded its driest winter, with the lowest rainfall since records began in 1960.

The country’s driest location relative to normal was Blenheim, where just 70mm of rainfall was recorded – 37% of its winter normal.