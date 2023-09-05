Power lines down, two people taken to hospital as car hits pole

The two injured occupants of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Two people were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital after a car hit a power pole on State Highway 3 near Motunui on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said Main North Rd, SH3, was blocked as the 5.20am crash brought down power lines, but it reopened around 7am.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said two patients were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with minor injuries by ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said appliances from Waitara and New Plymouth assisted police and ambulance on the scene.