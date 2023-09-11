The poet who celebrates the many literary feats of Taranaki

Trevor Landers is a poet and academic who created a bilingual journal in Taranaki.

Taranaki is worth celebrating and Trevor Landers knows poets and writers can pay just the right homage to the land.

That is why he founded a bilingual journal of literature where local writers can show pride and aroha for Taranaki.

Landers, who is the editor of the Mātatuhi Taranaki Journal of Literary Arts, said the publication had a long gestation period, but it touched an untapped demand in the region.

Since 2021, the year of its inception, the journal has published at least one volume per year and in November a new book will celebrate Pātea and South Taranaki.

Landers said it was a surprise for him to discover the region had no bilingual journal, so he started looking for funding to start a literary dialogue between Māori and Pākeha.

The book coming out in November will be more than 400 pages long and have contributions from over 130 authors.

It will be followed by another book coming out in December next year focusing on the rohe of Ngāti Maru in eastern Taranaki.

A poet himself, Landers said he was inspired by people and places from a land that was far too special.

LISA BURD/Stuff Landers, who is the editor of the Mātatuhi Taranaki Journal of Literary Arts, says the journal highlights what goes unnoticed and unremarked.

“There is a lot that we have that goes unnoticed and unremarked,” he said.

Landers, who is the strategic relations manager for Te Heru Māpara, said Taranaki was unique because of its history, culture, topography and the fertility of the soil.

“Those things are worth recording and remarking on and hopefully, you know, leaving a record for the forthcoming generations,” he said.

Landers said the Mātatuhi and the pieces of writing that appeared on it were a reflection of the place and the people living in Taranaki.

“I try to draw out the merriments, or the melancholic or the mundane, but you're drawing them out in a way which hopefully helps people to reflect in a new way about how they see themselves and the place where they live.

“Because this is a magnificent place,” he said.

LISA BURD/Stuff “I try to draw out the merriments, or the melancholic or the mundane, but you're drawing them out in a way which hopefully helps people to reflect in a new way about how they see themselves and the place where they live,” Landers says.

He said publishing poetry and literature was about provoking action in the readers.

As he drew inspiration from Alice Te Punga Sommerville, Hone Tūwhare, Gabriel García Márquez, Octavio Paz and Arundhati Rhoy, Landers said writers needed to be subversive, shake up the status quo and break the illusion sold by the people in power.

The journal was a space where social commentary was juxtaposed with beautiful things, he said.

Over his lifetime, Landers said he had travelled to 100 countries and learnt to speak Romanian, as well as read Spanish and French.

An interest in special ways of living led to a sensibility towards the downtrodden and the oppressed, he said.

"My version of reality isn't the only one, no-one's ever is, and never was," Landers said.