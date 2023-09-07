Taranaki building firm Custom Construction placed into liquidation

Award winning New Plymouth building firm Custom Construction was placed into liquidation on Monday.

Award-winning New Plymouth building firm Custom Construction has been placed into liquidation potentially casting a shadow over a number of other Taranaki businesses owned by its directors.

The liquidation was publicly notified on Wednesday but first appeared on the New Zealand Companies Office website on Monday afternoon.

The company, owned by Nathan and Karen Mumby, is part of the Custom Group run by the couple which includes the Taranaki franchises of David Reid Homes, Coresteal Buildings and Pool HQ.

The announcement of the liquidation comes at a time when a section of the construction industry was really struggling, Location Homes owner and mental health advocate Campbell Mattson said.

Mattson, who is a former president of the Master Builders Association Taranaki, could not comment on what had happened with Custom Construction, but warned of growing concerns for some in the industry.

“Let’s not pretend, it’s tough,” he said. “A lot of people who were busy at the start of the year are now looking for work.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Location Homes owner and former Registered Master Builders Taranaki president Campbell Mattson has warned it is a tough time for some in the industry. (file photo)

He urged anyone struggling to seek help, including from others in the industry.

As well as the range of businesses in the Custom Group, the Mumbys were also behind a multi-million dollar housing development, Waimea Crossing, in the New Plymouth suburb of Hurdon.

Marketed as providing the ideal balance between a serene rural escape with easy access to urban amenities, the development consists of 24 lots with a variety of section sizes ranging from 572m2 to 1075m2.

The Waimea Crossing website welcomes offers from $300,000 for a “limited time only” but no specific details on which sections were still available.

LISA BURD/Stuff Waimea Crossing, a housing development on the outskirts of New Plymouth, is being developed by the directors of Custom Construction which has gone into liquidation.

Nathan and Karen Mumby were yet to return calls from theTaranaki Daily News about the liquidation.

John Scutter, who works for Paraparaumu company Fervor Limited, has been appointed the liquidator for Custom Construction with a first report due to be released on September 11.

He was not yet in a position to share any significant details about the financial position of the company because of the limited time since he had been called in.

“We are working with customers and creditors to keep everyone aware of what is going on,” he said.

“We are conscious there are other companies in the group that we don’t want to have a negative influence on those trading entities, and for staff and customers and suppliers within those companies, as well.”

Scutter said it was a “delicate” situation to be in when companies were in a group and one needed to be put into liquidation.

He confirmed the directors had voluntarily put Custom Construction into liquidation after taking a “sober assessment” of the position it was in.

There were 12 staff affected solely at Custom Construction, with Scutter emphasising the fact that he was not privy to any financial information associated with the other businesses in the group.

Custom Construction won five regional awards, including the supreme award, at the Taranaki Registered Master Builders 2017 House of the Year competition.

The company had led a number of significant projects across the region, including a number of large scale commercial buildings.

The company’s website had also been suspended and listed online as permanently closed.

LISA BURD/Stuff 4 Seasons New Plymouth branch is closed after its parent company was put into receivership.

Meanwhile, outdoor living goods retailer 4 Seasons, which has a branch in New Plymouth, has been placed into receivership and owes creditors an estimated $8.5 million.

Up to 300 customers nationwide learnt on Monday they would not have their orders delivered – for items such as BBQs and spas – or have their deposits returned.

Receiver Richard Nacey told Stuff the chain’s five stores had been temporarily closed while the receivers worked to find a buyer to take over the business.

4 Seasons employed 38 staff at the time of receivership and has stores in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Nelson.

Nacey said the receivers were contacting “potential interested parties” and had begun advertising the business for sale.

All stores had been closed “for a couple of days” while the receivers worked out the value of stock. They planned to reopen them later this week, Nacey said.

New Plymouth store manager Craig Ramage referred all questions about the future of the branch to the receivers.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Building Wellness Taranaki is a Taranaki-based charitable trust delivering wellness support solutions including wellbeing promotion and suicide prevention programmes dedicated to strengthening our construction communities.

Its purpose is to drive a culture shift in our sector to improve the wellbeing outcomes of workers and businesses - Building Wellness Taranaki