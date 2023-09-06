New Zealand team selection another step towards Paris Olympics for Taranaki boxer

Kalani Marra, 19, has made it into the New Zealand team, but now has to qualify at the Pacific Games in November to fulfil his dream of going to Paris.

New Plymouth boxer Kalani Marra passed the first hurdle on the road to the Olympics when he was selected for the New Zealand team.

Marra, 19, Taranaki, Te Atiawa, won the fight he needed at the end of August, he said.

“When I did find out I was selected I was pretty ecstatic. I’m just trying to stay focused. I try not to sit on it too much, because you get caught up in it all, and you forget what’s next. I instantly focussed on the USA trip, then the Solomons.”

The team will soon head off to Denver, Colorado to train at the USA Olympic training centre for more than three weeks.

Then he’s back for three weeks before heading off to the Olympic qualifying event, the Pacific Games, in the Solomon Islands in November.

If Marra makes it to Paris he will be the first boxer to represent Taranaki at an Olympic Games since Pat Ryan at the Munich Games in 1972.

But first he has to raise the $7000 to get to the training camp in Colorado. He has to pay for his flight, accommodation, food and buy his own uniform. After that Marra will need about $5000 to get to the Solomons.

Should all go to plan Marra from there will make it to the Paris Olympics, the goal he’s had since he first stepped into a boxing ring four years ago.

He loved boxing, and it had become an obsession, he said. On top of his job as a personal trainer, Marra works on his boxing 32 hours a week.

“I love the discipline it takes - not just get in the ring and get your hand raised (when you win). I like the whole process and the build up to it. I like doing the training and the small stuff that not a lot of people want to do. Then getting my hand raised is just like the cherry on top.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Box Office Boxing head coach Jacob Rapira says Marra is very motivated to train hard.

Box Office Boxing head coach Jake Rapira, Ngapuhi, said they were trying to find sponsorship to get Marra to the US.

“We’re a registered charity, so anything donated is tax-deductible.”

As a boxer Marra was “not bad”, Rapira said, before adding that not many boxers, especially in New Zealand, could do some of the things Marra could do. But he wouldn’t reveal what they were.

“My job as coach is to hold them back, not push them forwards. It’s not to motivate them to train, my job should be to tell them to pull back because they’re overtraining. That’s where you want an elite level athlete to be so motivated you have to pull on the reins. That’s where Kalani sits. He’s smart enough to listen to what he needs.”

Rapira, who is also a coach with the New Zealand Boxing national development squad, has four other youngsters who did very well at the nationals.

Huriwaka Dean, 13, won the cadet 46kg division and has been named the best cadet boxer in New Zealand for the second time.

Cordell Campbell, 13, won his second national title in the cadet 52kg division and Taylen Behrent, 14, won the junior 46kg division.

And Ceejay Hill, 13, is ranked number two in New Zealand in his 62kg division.

When it was suggested that was a pretty good showing for a small club from New Plymouth Rapira just shrugged.

“It’s not bad.”