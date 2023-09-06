Taranaki swimmer Monique Wieruszowski gets silver at junior world championships

Monique Wieruszowski trained at the Bell Block Aquatic Centre before heading to the junior world championships in Israel. (File Photo)

Taranaki’s Monique Wieruszowski has won a silver medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Israel.

The Inglewood High School student came second in the 50 metres breaststroke in 30.68s, 0.26s behind Enil Jefimova from Estonia. USA’s Piper Enge took the bronze in 30.74s.

The 16-year-old broke the New Zealand Age Group 16-years record twice to qualify for the final and then broke it again in the final race, Swimming New Zealand reported on Wednesday.

Competing on day one of the Championships in Netanya, Israel, Wieruszowski swam a time of 31.06s in the heat to break the New Zealand 16-years record and book a spot in the semi-final.

In the semi she clocked in 30.81s to break the New Zealand record again.

Wieruszowski, who swims with the Aquabladz Club in New Plymouth, will be back in the pool in the 100m breaststroke.