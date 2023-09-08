New Plymouth District Council pays out more than $500k to three CEOs for nine months work

Miriam Taris was the interim chief executive at New Plymouth District Council before Gareth Green was employed.

New Plymouth District Council paid out $506,355 to three chief executives in the last financial year with the bulk of it paid to an executive who was in the city three days a week for six months.

But the council won’t reveal how much it paid to interim boss Miriam Taris, instead lumping the cost of her fixed-term contract into the total CEO remuneration figure for the 2022/23 financial year.

Council employed three CEOs over a nine-month period, with the rest of the year covered by a senior council manager.

First was Craig Stevenson, who resigned just one week into the new financial year. He was followed in September by Taris who flew in and out of New Plymouth for three-days at a time over six months, and finally current CEO Gareth Green, who began his role in late March.

The financial year runs from July 1 to June 30.

In all, the cost of employing a chief executive at the council in the 2022/23 financial year was $506,355, up from $406,490, which Stevenson was paid, the previous financial year.

Usually CEOs are in the role for a full reporting year, and so their remuneration was fully disclosed in the annual report by default.

However in reporting the total cost for 2022/23 council said none of the CEOs were in the role a full year and it would not break the total into amounts paid to each individual.

The spokesperson said the “disclosures were specific to Local Government and driven by the Local Government Act 2022”.

When Taris was hired last September, council would not reveal what they had paid to secure her services.

At the time Mayor Neil Holdom said council had received advice following Stevenson’s resignation that the “most prudent way forward would be to bring in a seasoned senior executive on a fixed-term contract to increase the capacity of our executive leadership team”.

Without a breakdown in the annual report it is also impossible to know what Green was being paid. However with Stevenson resigning one week into the financial year, the bulk of the $506,355 was shared between Taris and Green, who was employed 14 weeks before the end of the financial year.

Before coming to New Plymouth the former Taupo District Council boss was on a package of $327,169.

The overall cost to ratepayers of having someone at the CEO desk over the last financial year could actually be higher than stated in the draft annual report.

For three months, in the immediate wake of Stevenson’s resignation, communication boss Jacqueline Baker stepped up as acting chief executive.

Her salary for the period she covered the job, between July and September, was not included in the chief executives' remuneration listing and instead was included within the total remuneration paid to the senior management team.

While not broken down into individuals, six council staff were paid between $200,000 and $319,999, with most in that band more than likely to be part of the senior management team.

Another eight employees were paid between $160,000 and $199,999.

Overall, remuneration for the council’s senior management team, including the chief executive, was $2.285 million, while the total for key management personnel compensation was $3.265m.

The total number of employees on the council’s payroll reached 858 in the 2022/23 financial year, up from 794 the previous year, with a total salary bill of $53.8m, up from $49.42m in the 2021/22 financial year.

Since the 2015/2016 financial year, the total number of employees had risen from 584 to 858.

Despite staffing numbers reaching record levels, the cost of consultant and legal fees had risen in the past year from $8.283m to $10.396m.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Gareth Green announced in August he was undertaking a wide-ranging staff restructure.

Green announced in August he was undertaking a wide-ranging staff restructure, admitting “there has been a massive increase in staff numbers over the last two years” which he was trying to address.

First to come under the microscope was the council’s executive leadership team, as well as the next tier of management staff.

Green confirmed on Wednesday he was in a second consultation phase with staff which would end on Friday.

He would then take a period of time to consider changes and finalise the structure of the management team which would be communicated to staff.