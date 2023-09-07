New Plymouth's Centre City evacuated twice in one day

Shoppers and staff return to Centre City after being evacuated after a fire alarm was set off.

Shoppers and diners at New Plymouth’s inner city mall were evacuated twice on Thursday after a fire alarm was raised.

The first alarm at Centre City was raised mid-morning, forcing everyone inside the multi-storey building outside, while the second alarm went off at peak hour just after midday.

Centre City marketing manager Rebecca Johnson confirmed neither alarm proved to be an actual fire and staff were reviewing security footage in an attempt to ascertain what had happened.

“I can confirm there were no concerns for the safety of our shoppers,” she said.

Johnson estimated there would have been between 600 and 1000 people, including staff, evacuated around lunchtime.

Fire and Emergency crews attended both callouts.