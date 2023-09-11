Pukekura Park stays a home for the Stags

Fans will get to watch the Central Districts Stags at Pukekura Park this summer.

New Zealand Cricket will persist with Pukekura Park despite the governing body threatening to blacklist the venue from its schedule.

The iconic cricket ground would host a combination of Ford Trophy, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash Twenty20 (T20) matches across the upcoming summer, with the first match in November.

Pukekura Park’s T20 allocation, released on Sunday, had reduced with the venue only receiving two double-header match days on December 29 and 30 against Auckland and Canterbury, compared to three last year.

Napier’s McLean Park had picked up two T20 match days on January 8 and 10 after not hosting any last season. Fitzherbert Park in Palmerston North snaffled one T20 matches on December 27 for the third consecutive year.

But Taranaki Cricket general manager Ryan Evans was delighted to have kept the venue on the Stags and Hinds’ itinerary this summer.

“There’s been a huge amount of work go into being able to bring these games to Pukekura Park and there’s plenty still to do to make our plans a reality,” he said.

In August last year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) sent a strong message to venue owners New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) about its poor state of repair of existing facilities and the urgent need to address issues. At the time, the council was given just one year to bring the facilities up to scratch.

Issues related to extending the playing surface to meet minimum boundary sizes, upgrading changing facilities and broadcast infrastructure and include workspaces for media and commentators.

Supplied A proposed community pavilion at Pukekura Park could save the long term future of cricket at the ground.

Evans said drop-in changing rooms will be the most obvious change this summer, as they will be placed in front of the pavilion during T20 matches. To improve crowd safety, food trucks and merchandise stalls could be moved onto the closed Fillis Street outside the ground.

Evans, spoke highly of the support and flexibility shown by NZC and venue owners NPDC.

“Both of whom have been really positive to work with to help keep top-flight cricket at our park. I’m really pleased with how we’ve been able to work together to make things happen for our community of cricket lovers here in Taranaki.”

As for the pavilion, which had seismic issues and doesn’t meet current building standards, Evans said Taranaki Cricket continued to work with the council as plans for a new pavilion progressed.

“The draft Pukekura Park management plan is currently out for consultation and contains some very exciting plans for the future of the community pavilion and the sports ground.”

Taranaki Cricket submitted as part of the process and would “continue to with NPDC in whatever way we can to keep advocating for this work to go ahead.”

