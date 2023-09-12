Mayor frustrated by Transport Minister's silence on granting extension

Public submissions are due to be heard this week on plans to introduce protected cycle lanes in New Plymouth.

A lack of response from the Minister of Transport to granting an extension on contentious plans to introduce dedicated cycle lanes has left New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom frustrated as his council prepares to hear hundreds of public submissions on the matter.

Holdom slammed the ‘silence’ from Minister David Parker’s office as the New Plymouth District Council sought a postponement of submissions, so designs could be taken back to the drawing board before going out for further feedback.

“It’s getting ridiculous,” he said.

“We have been contacting the Minister’s office regularly seeking a meeting to discuss our request for an extension to the Transport Choices deadline, but the Minister has refused to meet, refused to communicate and so far refused to grant us what is a relatively straightforward extension of the deadline for the completion of works.”

Council received around 1600 submissions on the draft plans for new cycle ways in New Plymouth, while around 150 people were due to make verbal submissions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The biggest issue facing council was the Government deadline to have the work completed by June 30, coupled with protests about the loss of hundreds of car parks around the city.

If it could not achieve it, council would lose the allocated funding.

That deadline had compacted the time council had to put the plans out for consultation, receive submissions and approve the recommended work through an extraordinary meeting.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has been left frustrated by a lack of communication out of the office of the Transport Minister.

“We have communicated to Government that our preference would be for them to grant us the extension this week to give us more time,” Holdom said.

“We could then postpone the verbal submissions and make changes to the proposal based on the 1600 written submissions and then go back out to the community for another round of consultation and take the time to really engage.”

The $17 million plan, which would be funded by New Plymouth’s share of Waka Kotahi’s $350m Transport Choices programme, would include a 4km stretch on South Rd and Devon St West which would have concrete protective barriers installed to create a cycle lane.

It also included similar lanes and raised safety crossings along Mangorei Rd and Breakwater Rd through to St Aubyn St.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke had also called on Minister Parker to grant an extension for similar plans in the central Taranaki town.

Volzke believed costly mistakes could be made if his council continued to be rushed to get new cycle lanes and shared pathways completed before the Government funding deadline expired.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister David Parker’s office has also not responded to questions from the Taranaki Daily News.

The Transport Minister’s office had also not answered questions from the Taranaki Daily News about granting an extension.

Holdom said he also wanted to speak to the Minister about the criteria for the works as there was growing support in the community to develop shared pathways with the funds which could accommodate cyclists and pedestrians beside the roading corridor.

“We just want to get some clarity about how the funds can be allocated to balance the needs of everyone, create safer pathways for our cyclists and pedestrians and build quality infrastructure that will stand the test of time.”

The plans have been welcomed by cycling and public transport groups but heavily criticised by some business owners, as well as heavy transport operators.