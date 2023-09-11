Mokomoko play brings home Taranakitanga

Mokomoko will be at TSB Showplace, New Plymouth on October 7 as part of the Reimagine Festival.

Interweaving the personal and the political is a matter of art for Sherilee Kahui (Taranaki iwi).

In her first full-length play, the playwriter and director of Mokomoko uses personal stories as political metaphors to open up the audience to have broader conversations.

Kahui says the play interweaves personal and political-historical strands, as the main character's story references what was happening to the Waitangi Tribunal nowadays.

Mokomoko, who is a lizard, will transform over the course of the play and interact with the public meta-theatrically.

The metamorphosis of the main character, influenced by Franz Kafka's novella, hints at how personal changes mirrors changes in society.

Kahui says the story of Mokomoko is mostly inspired by the experience of abuse the Māori deity Hinauri went through.

“One of our female deities who had experienced a lot of abuse throughout her story at the hands of men ... that’s a story that I am learning more and more about,” Kahui says.

But as Mokomoko, Hinauri has a breakthrough and manages to leave her suffering behind.

“What I found out when I was researching was that in her story, she manages to break free of the abuse that she has suffered.

“And so I saw that as a hopeful story and useful to frame the show because it does end with hope,” she says.

Supplied Sherilee Kahui says the play was about a wāhine Māori who has a breakthrough and manages to leave her suffering behind.

While Mokomoko had been in a desperate place to start with, Kahui says, the play is about how wāhine Māori can find power, and it expresses the journey of a woman.

However, she stays clear of labelling the play as feminist.

“I get nervous calling it a feminist play with a capital F because there is so much connotation there.

“So while it is expressing the journey of a woman and the struggles in particular to being wāhine Māori, I am reticent to label it as a feminist work,” she says.

Another influence for the playwriter, whose heritage is both Swedish and Māori, is Japanese theatre director Tadashi Suzuki.

“I think the way he blends form, both contemporary and traditional, has made an impact on how I make work,” she says.

Kahui says the play is self-referential, as it lives in the time when the audience meets the performer, without any specific details being given of a historical time.

“It’s not set in a given time in so much as it is referencing itself as a performance in the time and place that it is in.

“Mokomoko speaks directly to the audience about it being a show. She breaks the fourth wall ... I don’t even think there is a fourth wall really,” she says.

The audience will be asked to answer some questions during the play, using technology, “anonymously and optionally”, Kahui said.

Kahui, who has just came back from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, says she is excited to bring the play to Taranaki.

“I feel the weight of bringing something that draws heavily on my Taranaki identity, or Taranakitanga,” she says.

She hopes the play resonates with an audience that shares her whakapapa, she says.

