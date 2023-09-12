Trio of fires leads council to remind Taranaki residents to dispose of batteries wisely

A blaze at the material recovery facility in Colson Road is thought to have been caused by a lithium battery.

Three fires across the Taranaki region were sparked by batteries thrown out in the bin and ending up at recovery facilities this year.

In a press release, the council said lithium batteries could be found in vapes, phones, laptops and power tools – and they needed to be recycled properly.

The council said a fire at Hāwera transfer station last month was linked to a lithium battery, while a battery was also believed to have caused a blaze at New Plymouth’s material recovery facility in Colson Road.

“This is the second at the [Colson Rd] facility this year after a battery caused a fire in April resulting in 500kg of valuable recyclable steel being lost,” the council said.

Council resource recovery manager Kimberley Hope said no battery should go into a recycling or landfill bin.

“These incidents are a reminder about what can happen when batteries or objects containing batteries are put in kerbside bins,” she said.

She said Taranaki residents should take used batteries to The Junction or another battery recycling service offered across the region.

Locals can drop off up to five kilograms of household batteries for free at The Junction’s Reuse Shop on Colson Road, she said.

There was a small charge for lithium batteries and those over nine volts need to have contact points taped.

The Junction was in the process of having a new permanent building constructed and from mid-September, it would operate from a temporary site next to its car park.