Who gets paid what at the Taranaki Regional Council

Taranaki Regional Council is looking to sign off on its annual report, which discusses the council’s financial position including remuneration for chief executive Steve Ruru. (File Photo)

Taranaki Regional Council chief executive Steve Ruru’s remuneration package went up nearly $20,000 in the past financial year.

The council’s draft annual report for 2022/23 shows Ruru’s salary was $312,671, up from $296,755 in the previous financial year.

In addition to salary Ruru was entitled to private use of a council vehicle, contribution to superannuation, and medical fees bringing his total remuneration to $352,621, up from $334,000 in the previous two years.

But his remuneration hasn’t yet reached what now-retired chief executive Basil Chamberlain earned during the 2019/2020 financial year – $347,811 in salary and a further $34,764 in benefits.

And he lags behind former New Plymouth District Council chief executive Craig Stevenson who had a remuneration package of $406,490 for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The draft annual report showed Taranaki Regional Council employed 198 full time staff, nearly 29 more than in the previous year.

Part-time workers make up the equivalent of 22 full time positions, an increase of eight.

There are 41 staff, up from 29 in the previous year, who earned more than $100,000, with 12 earning between $140,000 and $339,999 in the 2022/2023 year.

The total remuneration for five senior managers, including the chief executive was $1.24 million.

At the other end of the scale 51 staff members earned less than $60,000 in 2022/2023, up from 40 in the previous financial year.

The majority of staff members, 95, were earning between $60,000 and $79,999, while 55 earned between $80,000 and $99,999.

The average salary in New Zealand is $70,069 per year, while in Taranaki it is about $67,075 according to Trade Me’s latest figures.

The chair of TRC, Charlotte Littlewood, took home $100, 204 in the 2022/2023 year.

Taranaki Regional Council ended the financial year with a deficit of $1.35m.

This had been influenced by the cost pressures on the delivery of services to the community along with the significant increase in council work programmes, Littlewood wrote in the draft annual plan.

The council has a total equity of $113.9m.