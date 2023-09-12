Curveball thrown into New Plymouth Downtown car park decision

New Plymouth’s Downtown car park could be taken over by a third party.

The New Plymouth District Council has finally made a decision on the future of its controversial Downtown car park.

Well, almost.

After several hours of debate, that literally went round in circles, council narrowly voted in favour of a fresh option to the six that had already been on the table.

The upshot now has council staff authorised to engage with a potential third party who was interested in leasing the building, potentially paying to undertake safety work, before they reopened and started operating it as a car park.

Just who the third party was remained a mystery throughout the meeting, with mayor Neil Holdom only disclosing the fact the interested party had a history of renovating buildings and had come to the table late.

He also confirmed it was not Wilson Parking.

Holdom, who tabled the motion to look at bringing the third party in, also proposed that staff report back to council within three meeting cycles on how much it would cost to undertake essential safety work which would be less than 34% of National Building Standard.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom would not disclose who the third party was.

He believed the work could also come in cheaper than the $4.42 million proposed, although that would be reported back, potentially within 18 weeks.

If negotiations between council and the third party were successful, there was also a chance the repair work could be completed earlier than the 19 months council staff said it would take.

Earlier, the Downtown car park debate followed a similar pattern to the many times it had previously been before council and its many committees.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce representatives came in, pleaded for council to re-open the 268-space car park, before they sat back to hear repetitive views from elected members.

After grilling council property manager Catherine Croot on the merits, costings and timings of each option, council found little time to debate a previously recommended option to keep the car park closed while staff looked at how it fitted into its long-term centre city strategy.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Coouncillor Max Brough just wanted the Downtown car park re-opened.

Instead, councillor Max Brough chimed in with a motion to open it up without any seismic mitigation or other safety work, with the addition of an earthquake prone building sticker.

“We owe it to our community to get this thing open,” he said. “Let's get this town back in business.”

While Brough found some allies around the table, he ultimately failed to find the numbers, with the majority believing it was too risky, it would open council up for potential legal issues and was basically irresponsible.

Holdom’s motion was next to be pitched, which created the most debate, and eventually an outcome, of sorts.

Expect the next chapter of the Downtown car park to be back in front of council in January, more than three years after it was first closed.